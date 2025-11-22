Errors, bugs, questions - page 2666

New comment
 
fxsaber:
Need to determine how much memory the EA eats up. Thought about various language constructs in the form of macros and other things. It doesn't work.

How about MQL_MEMORY_USED?

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о запущенной MQL5-программе
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о запущенной MQL5-программе
  • www.mql5.com
Константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о запущенной MQL5-программе - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Does MQL_MEMORY_USED not work?

Thank you, I didn't see it.

 

In what situations does the visual tester open charts of timeframes other than the current one?


In the EA settings, the mode of working with the current timeframe only is selected. The data of other timeframes is not requested in this situation. But the tester opens charts of all existing timeframes?

When does it open them? When requesting data? Or at any mentioning of a non-native timeframe?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

In what situations does the visual tester open charts of timeframes other than the current one?


In the EA settings, the mode of working with the current timeframe only is selected. The data of other timeframes is not requested in this situation. But the tester opens charts of all existing timeframes?

When does it open them? When requesting the data? Or at any mentioning of a non-native timeframe?

1. By a simple request for the data of CopyRates type

2. when creating an indicator handle at the corresponding symbol-period

 
Slava:

1. during simple data request of CopyRates type

2. when creating an indicator handle at the corresponding symbol-period

Thank you.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Does MQL_MEMORY_USED not work?

The values shown are strange.

 
fxsaber:

It shows strange values.

Well that needs to be shown to the developers - code and weirdness.
I've never used it, unfortunately.
 

It would be good if the settings that make sense to optimize would also be marked, for example oinput, in the optimizer such a setting would have a bold or green font, we as developers could so tell the user that the setting can/would make sense to optimize, or the setting has a big impact on the result of expert's optimization.

Оптимизация стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Оптимизация стратегий - Алгоритмический трейдинг, торговые роботы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Тестер стратегий позволяет тестировать и оптимизировать торговые стратегии (советники) перед началом использования их в реальной торговле. При тестировании советника происходит его однократная прогонка с начальными параметрами на исторических данных. При оптимизации торговая стратегия прогоняется несколько раз с различным набором параметров...
 
fxsaber:

It shows strange values.

If it's 6TB, it's fine. This is the size of the process address space in win64
 

Dear developers!

On FORTS, the OrderCalcMargin() function, when calculating the margin for a market order

does not display a correct value.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   CheckMoney.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2019 prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019 prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
    double real_go;
    double price = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID);
    bool result = OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_SELL, Symbol(), 1, price, real_go);
    if(result == true)
    {
      Print("ГО = ", DoubleToString(real_go));
    }
 //---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

The result is .

2020.03.04 23:21:09.664 CheckMoney (GOLD-3.20,M1)       ГО = 11258.89000000

But if you make a trade, it is booked approximately as the initial margin



Please correct it.

1...265926602661266226632664266526662667266826692670267126722673...3193
New comment