Errors, bugs, questions - page 2666
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Need to determine how much memory the EA eats up. Thought about various language constructs in the form of macros and other things. It doesn't work.
How about MQL_MEMORY_USED?
Does MQL_MEMORY_USED not work?
Thank you, I didn't see it.
In what situations does the visual tester open charts of timeframes other than the current one?
In the EA settings, the mode of working with the current timeframe only is selected. The data of other timeframes is not requested in this situation. But the tester opens charts of all existing timeframes?
When does it open them? When requesting data? Or at any mentioning of a non-native timeframe?
In what situations does the visual tester open charts of timeframes other than the current one?
In the EA settings, the mode of working with the current timeframe only is selected. The data of other timeframes is not requested in this situation. But the tester opens charts of all existing timeframes?
When does it open them? When requesting the data? Or at any mentioning of a non-native timeframe?
1. By a simple request for the data of CopyRates type
2. when creating an indicator handle at the corresponding symbol-period
1. during simple data request of CopyRates type
2. when creating an indicator handle at the corresponding symbol-period
Thank you.
Does MQL_MEMORY_USED not work?
The values shown are strange.
It shows strange values.
It would be good if the settings that make sense to optimize would also be marked, for example oinput, in the optimizer such a setting would have a bold or green font, we as developers could so tell the user that the setting can/would make sense to optimize, or the setting has a big impact on the result of expert's optimization.
It shows strange values.
Dear developers!
On FORTS, the OrderCalcMargin() function, when calculating the margin for a market order
does not display a correct value.
The result is .
But if you make a trade, it is booked approximately as the initial margin
Please correct it.