Errors, bugs, questions - page 2129
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Have you connected a new storage facility or are you experimenting on the old storage facility?
Where is the new storage connected? I couldn't find anything like that in the description. I guess it's old storage https://storage.mql5.com and no files are stored there? Because I don't see any changes at this address - is this correct?
Redirects are not marked as errors in the logbook
Where does the new storage unit connect? I couldn't find anything in the description. I guess this is the old storage https://storage.mql5.com and no files are stored here? Because I don't see any changes at this address - is this correct?
https://storage.mql5.io is the new repository.
https://storage.mql5.io is the new repository.
I'm sorry, where do you need to register?The old username and password from the repository do not work
All this has been described a long time ago. https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/239
There are a number of restrictions on the use of "Open Price Only" mode:
I'm sorry, where do you need to register?The old login and password from the repository do not work
Changed protocol for working with MQL5 Storage
The protocol for working with the MQL5 Storage online storage has been changed to support new group projects. Unfortunately, after updating to a new version of the platform, you will need to re-extract all of the data from the storage. The data stored there will not be affected or lost.
Have you extracted data from the Warehouse? If you don't understand what we're talking about, insert a screenshot from MetaEditor (the "Navigator" window) and we'll connect it step by step...
Any advice on agents? How to delete the cache automatically? 110gb of cache
or disable it altogether? Another MT bug? - It's like it doesn't see that it only leaves 10kb of memory on the disk
Any advice on agents? How to delete the cache automatically? 110gb of cache
or disable it altogether? Another MT bug? - It's like it doesn't see that it only leaves 10kb of memory on the disk.
Terminal automatically cleans everything. But the terminal is not responsible for a user who runs optimization on a micro disk on all cores (usually more than six) on a cross symbol in mode every tick based on real ticks and also when the currency of the account is different from the currency of the point on the given pair.
The treatment: manually delete agent directories and from now on optimize carefully on microdisks (don't use all agents).
When executing market orders, it is not necessary to specify an opening price value when sending a trade order.
But even if you do, it does not affect the result. As a result, we have something like this
The highlighted prices are zeros. However, using this approach, we cannot know what the price was at the time when the trade server accepted the market order.
This completely negates the analysis of quality of execution and trading situation. For example, it is completely impossible to determine the magnitude of slippage of the corresponding trade.
I propose to record as the price of such an order the price that was at the time the trade server accepted the corresponding order.
ZZY Note that for TP-markets the price is written
Therefore the suggestion seems even more reasonable.