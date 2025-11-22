Errors, bugs, questions - page 2137
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Error when reading the profit (or am I already misunderstanding something).
There is a function within the EA:
I can see in the log:
2018.02.21 01:44:04.315 2018.02.14 04:59:49 S -> 273 - -5.62/ --> -5.62
That would be OK, but it's a buy order profit, not a sell order
The ticket is exactly for a Sell order (273, as in the log)
I thought I checked in the function and the same type was considered correctly, but the profit is really not the same. If it is true, then it is the apocalypse - the client closes Sell and Buy positions separately upon reaching specified profit/loss and it constantly closes Sell, because it takes a Buy profit. The same way the deposit may be unwittingly drained
(If I overworked and am already imagining things - correct me, please. I sincerely hope that this is true and there is no such a critical bug)
Error when reading the profit (or am I already misunderstanding something).
There is a function within the EA:
I can see in the log:
That would be OK, but it's a buy order profit, not a sell order
The ticket is exactly for a Sell order (273, as in the log)
I thought I checked in the function and the same type was considered correctly, but the profit is really not the same. If it is true, then it is the apocalypse - the client closes Sell and Buy positions separately upon reaching specified profit/loss and it constantly closes Sell, because it takes a Buy profit. The same way the deposit may be unwittingly drained
(If I overworked and am already imagining things - correct me, please. I sincerely hope that this is true and there is no such a critical bug)
I often work with custom characters. For example, I need to conduct debugging on one of these. This requires entering its name here
But the names of custom characters (and not just custom characters) can be long/complex, which makes it hard to type them in from the keyboard. Mechanism of copying the name of the symbol to the buffer is nowhere. Therefore, I propose to add to this menu item "Copy symbol name".
ZZY Add milliseconds to the Tester Visualizer, please!
ZS Add milliseconds to the Tester Visualiser, please!
Add
Error during execution
Result : 1
Expected : 2
Expected: void A::Print<int>(int):1
This is most likely due to the cunning nature of the regular Print. You may also overload iCustom in the same way. I think it will produce the same result.
The namespace for Print, Comment, Alert, iCustom, ... - something special, it seems.
Most likely has to do with the tricky nature of in-house Print.
Not related.
Same result.
SymbolInfoTick for custom symbols produces an empty tick (when no CustomTicksAdd has been made), even when there are ticks in History.
I suggest that on Terminal side, after any CustomTicksReplace the last tick (or just its time) in History should be a SymbolInfoTick.
Please advise the developers on this matter, who should this action logically hang on - the Terminal or a User?
I think the Terminal, because it will save the User from occasional bugs in his code (caught one).
Now, for example, lately a symbol has to be found like this
Not related.
The result is the same
Yes, it's a bug. Never encountered it, as I always attribute this to methods.