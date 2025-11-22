Errors, bugs, questions - page 1043
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This?
And I was just looking in the MQL spreadsheet
And I was just looking in the MQL spreadsheet
I think that line 80 should not give an error, and line 90 should give an error, although it does not. That the order is not mixed up is confirmed by separate compilation respectively without line 80 and 90
Otherwise, different behavior for declarations in class (lines 70-80) and out of class (lines 110-130).
Like this, it's fine,and this is an error, even though it was expected to be the other way round
I don't understand anything from the reference.
which link did you read?