Errors, bugs, questions - page 1935
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So I'm not sure it's about trading functions...
The branch there is an example of a constructive statement that anyone can reproduce.
I understand - I'd post the code, but it uses a class for trading functions that I haven't paid for yet...
When rendering, I observe a gradual slowdown - almost a couple of seconds per bar at max speed - any idea what it could be?
No antivirus checks, SSD drive, space on it...
Rewrote an EA from MT4 to MT5
The story is the same, testing by control points on minutes.
MT5
2017.07.20 20:01:38.059 Core 1 Si-9.17,M1: 107509 ticks, 35385 bars generated. Environment synchronized at 0:00:00.078. Test passed in 0:03:52.707 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.031).
MT4
2017.07.20 20:02:32.696 RUBRUR,M1: 225314 tick events (35701 bars, 231783 bar states) processed in 0:00:04.259 (total time 0:00:11.310)
You show the code of both EAs. You have the lazy MQL4 emulator instead of native MQL5, right?
Not ready to show code yet due to
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2017.07.20 23:28
I understand - I'd post the code, but it uses a class for trading functions that I haven't paid for yet...
But ready to show profiling results from MT5 - as I understand trading functions are out of the question.
Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
For OHLC environment I use the following functions
Not ready to show the code yet due to
But I am ready to show the profiling results from MT5 - as I understand trading functions are out of the question.
For OHLC environment I use the following functionsMaybe I am doing something wrong?
You copy all available bars from the story, but you really only need the oneindex you are looking for
You copy all available bars from the story, but you really only need the oneindex you are looking for
Changed it using your recipe and EA stopped opening orders... Maybe I messed up again?
Changed your recipe and the EA stopped opening orders... Maybe I messed up again?
Close != High
PS. Please write here, it is not the topic
I ask the moderators to move the posts to the right topic, not to trash this one
Close != High
PS. Post here, this is not the right topic.
I ask the moderators to move the posts to the right topic, not to litter this one
Thanks - corrected.
The code is as follows.
Time in tester has grown - tired of waiting :)
I'm counting lots traded in the history for the current month.
It turns out that if I show orders for a specified period of time in the terminal history, for example, for the last three days, thenOrdersHistoryTotal() only sees the last three days.
I think that this is not correct.OrdersHistoryTotal() should see all orders for the entire history, but filtering by dates and periods should be performed by a developer.
Otherwise, incorrect hiding of the history by the user can lead to problems ....