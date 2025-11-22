Errors, bugs, questions - page 1930
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For some reason, I was sure that DoubleToString was meaningless after normalisation. But no, as the script shows. Why is it so?
It seems that the double -> string conversion does not work correctly.
Result of single run with yellow lines commented out
Result of a single run with yellow lines NOT commented out
TesterBench library shows the same drop in execution time.
HH Not only PositionGet, but also OrderGet, HistoryDealGet, HistoryOrderGet are slow.
In the tester (1629) trades are opened at zero prices
Running the Expert Advisor in the tester using real ticks of the FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
Question for developers and interested colleagues.
In Tester in visualisation mode there is an object of CiMA class - muwings.
Mode = "Every tick based on real ticks". The speed in the Visualizer is close to maximum.
The problem is this. When a new bar appears, you have to wait for a shitload of new ticks to refresh values of the CiMA muwings, or rather values in the muwings buffer.
And on every tick the update is accelerated by method CiMA::Refresh(-1).
Why does the Tester work so badly?
No such problems in real trade.
Pusha is a strange one these days:
uest/302788
request/302788
As I can guess, it was me who was put down as a candidate and commented on the same order.
But the messages are just like for coders)
From the documentation
ENUM_BASE_CORNER
Identifier
Description
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
Centre of coordinates in the upper left corner of the chart
CORNER_LEFT_LOWER
Centre of coordinates in the lower left corner of the chart
CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER
Centre of coordinates in the lower right corner of the chart
CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER
centre of coordinates in the upper right corner of the chart
Question: Why couldn't the table be drawn in numerical order? You put 1 - and instead of the expected"Coordinate centre in the upper left corner of the chart" you get"Coordinate centre in the lower right corner of the chart".
Now it looks like this
1 - Coordinate centre in the lower left corner of the chart.
2 - Coordinate centre in the graph bottom right corner
3 - Coordinate centre in the upper right corner of the chart
4 - Coordinate centre in the left top corner of the chart
From the documentation
ENUM_BASE_CORNER
Identifier
Description
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
Centre of coordinates in the upper left corner of the chart
CORNER_LEFT_LOWER
Centre of coordinates in the lower left corner of the chart
CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER
Centre of coordinates in the lower right corner of the chart
CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER
centre of coordinates in the upper right corner of the chart
Question: Why couldn't the table be in numerical order? You put 1 - and instead of the expected"Coordinate centre in the upper left corner of the graph" you get"Coordinate centre in the lower right corner of the graph".
It looks like this
1 - Coordinate centre in the lower left corner of the chart.
2 - Coordinate centre in the graph bottom right corner
3 - Coordinate centre in the upper right corner of the chart
4 - Coordinate centre in the left top corner of the chart
The counting starts from zero.
What prevents you from entering CORNER_LEFT_UPPER instead of a number? That's what enumeration is for, so you don't have to think about numbers.
In the helpdesk
MT4:
For objects with fixed size: OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL and OBJ_EDIT properties OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE set position of the upper left object point relative to the chart corner (OBJPROP_CORNER), from which X and Y coordinates in pixels will be counted.
MT5:
For objects with fixed size: OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_CHART, properties OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and OBJPROP_YDISTANCE set the position of the upper left point of the object relative to the chart corner (OBJPROP_CORNER), from which X and Y coordinates in pixels will be measured.
The matter is that the old version of MT4 using ObjectSet allows placing objects relative to their edges (corners) - for objects in the left part the calculation of pixels is performed from the first symbol, for objects in the right part - from the last symbol, while the new version always performs the calculation from the first symbol, which makes positioning of labels with text difficult, because you don't always know how many text symbols will be. I ask the developers to add a choice of text alignment method!
If anyone knows how to get left and right alignment in MT5, please share the appropriate feature!
The counting starts from zero.
What prevents you from entering CORNER_LEFT_UPPER instead of a number? That's what enumeration is for, so you don't have to think about numbers.
From zero? Well, OK - let it be zero - I didn't take it into account - but it still doesn't work!
Because it makes more sense to me and I've used it before.
From scratch? Well, OK - even if it's from scratch - I didn't consider it - but it still doesn't work!
Because it makes more sense to me and I've used it before...
Shall I move up the list item you're trying to identify with number 4, which isn't there? It becomes zero - and everything is in place.