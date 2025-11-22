Errors, bugs, questions - page 1928
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In MT5 it is extremely annoying to lose objects - here is an example - there was a regression channel and when I shifted by 1 bar it disappeared.
In general, this problem happens with all objects, especially if they are built on the upper TF and you are working on the lower TF.
ChartScreenShot does not work correctly in visual tester mode.
We need an analogue of IndicatorParameters for EAs - ExpertParameters.
Due to its absence, it is impossible to understand in OnTesterPass which input parameters of the calculated pass came.
If you write Test.mqh like this
And include it in another file with
then the name of the include file will be brown.
How do I know if (and what?) there was an error when FrameAdd was called?
On local agents you can save to file and then look it up by hand.
On the Cloud - bummer. It would be necessary to send some information to OnTesterPass.
If you press Stop during a single run, OnDeinit and destructors are not called.
Is this a flaw or a bug?
If there is an error in OnTesterInit, OnTesterDeinit is not executed. BAG!
Please specify in the editor header not only the name, but also the full path of the active file. This can only be found at the moment via the Save As menu item.