Errors, bugs, questions - page 2567
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If there was a code for a space, it might have worked, but I couldn't find such a code in the various tables.
)) Duplicating
)) Duplicating
Got it )) that single quotes.
Seems to be the right one, returns the specified number.
Thanks Vict, I was tired of searching for integer code.
And there's not a word about it in help.
I've been tortured to find an integer code.
0x20
0x20
Ooh, I got a 32 on Hex and Dec.
Thanks again.
MT5, Android 9.
If there was a code for a space, it might have worked, but I couldn't find it in the various tables.
This is where even my jaw dropped.... )))))))))
This is where even my jaw dropped.... )))))))))
The Internet is full of tables and they are all in different forms, and when you don't know what you're looking for, it's not surprising.
Space is not in all tables, so you have to dig through a lot of tables to find it.
And when Vict pointed out the number of the hex, then the necessary tables began to be found))
There are a lot of tables on the web and they all have different designs, and when you don't know what to look for that code, it's not surprising.
Space is not in all tables, so you have to dig through a lot of tables to find it.
And when Vict pointed out the number of the hex, then the necessary tables began to be found))
I don't know what tables you were looking for, but this space code has existed since the creation of the world ))) It's never changed.
hello, could you tell me how this code will be handled? (condition1 and (condition2 or condition3)) or (condition1 and condition2 or condition3)
(condition1 and (condition2 or condition3))