Errors, bugs, questions - page 1927
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What is the sacred meaning of swapping ma_shift and ma_method variable in MQL5?
How can I increase the tick history in the window? Previously, when there was a lot of volatility, there were more and less ticks, but now it's like it's fixed.
Compilation error
Is this a joke?
Is this a joke ???
Essentially yes, but in fact it corresponds to the documentation
Essentially yes, but it actually matches the documentation
Funny, I wonder why half is normal and half is not, thank goodness it's not hieroglyphics...
Funny, I wonder why half are normal and half aren't, thank goodness it's not hieroglyphics...
That was interesting, too. There's a formula in the answer to how it counts.
MetaEditor does not work Search in files (Ctrl+Shift+F) for case insensitive Russian letters
MetaEditor does not work Search in files (Ctrl+Shift+F) by Russian letters without case
Good afternoon!
Thank you for the message, we will fix it.