Errors, bugs, questions - page 1927

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What is the sacred meaning of swapping ma_shift and ma_method variable in MQL5?

//MQL5
int  iEnvelopes( 
   string              symbol,            // имя символа 
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // период 
   int                 ma_period,         // период для расчета средней линии 
   int                 ma_shift,          // смещение индикатора по горизонтали 
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // тип сглаживания 
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price,     // тип цены или handle 
   double              deviation          // отклонение границ от средней линии 
   );

//MQL4
double  iEnvelopes( 
   string       symbol,           // имя символа 
   int          timeframe,        // таймфрейм 
   int          ma_period,        // период 
   int          ma_method,        // метод усреднения 
   int          ma_shift,         // сдвиг средней 
   int          applied_price,    // тип цены 
   double       deviation,        // отклонение (в процентах) 
   int          mode,             // индекс линии 
   int          shift             // сдвиг 
   );
 

How can I increase the tick history in the window? Previously, when there was a lot of volatility, there were more and less ticks, but now it's like it's fixed.

 

Compilation error

class A {};
void OnStart()
{
              A       *a;
        const A       *a1 = (const A       *)a; //нормально
              A const *a2 = (      A const *)a; //error: '*' - unexpected token
}
 

Is this a joke?


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Is this a joke ???

Essentially yes, but in fact it corresponds to the documentation

      case 2: return(PERIOD_M2);
      case 3: return(PERIOD_M3);
      case 4: return(PERIOD_M4);      
      case 6: return(PERIOD_M6);
      case 10: return(PERIOD_M10);
      case 12: return(PERIOD_M12);
      case 16385: return(PERIOD_H1);
      case 16386: return(PERIOD_H2);
      case 16387: return(PERIOD_H3);
      case 16388: return(PERIOD_H4);
      case 16390: return(PERIOD_H6);
      case 16392: return(PERIOD_H8);
      case 16396: return(PERIOD_H12);
      case 16408: return(PERIOD_D1);
      case 32769: return(PERIOD_W1);
      case 49153: return(PERIOD_MN1);      
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Essentially yes, but it actually matches the documentation


Funny, I wonder why half is normal and half is not, thank goodness it's not hieroglyphics...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Funny, I wonder why half are normal and half aren't, thank goodness it's not hieroglyphics...


That was interesting, too. There's a formula in the answer to how it counts.

 
Is there an easy way to convert a tpl template with objects from MT4 to MT5? It would be great if MT5 could import quadruple templates, but apparently it's not the case - object properties are different and it's not very convenient to edit the file manually to find out what changed and how.
 

MetaEditor does not work Search in files (Ctrl+Shift+F) for case insensitive Russian letters



 
A100:

MetaEditor does not work Search in files (Ctrl+Shift+F) by Russian letters without case



Good afternoon!

Thank you for the message, we will fix it.

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