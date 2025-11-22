Errors, bugs, questions - page 1924
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MT5 crashes when testing.
Build 1625
Observed on 2 machines. Windows7 x64.
Is it meant to be like that?
To remove a lot of questions about correctly filling out the MqlTradeRequestructure, I suggest that when you press F9 in the terminal while manually filling out the fields, you make a footnote "Details" where all fields of the corresponding trade structure will be visible (with one-click copying option). Now this structure is fully available if you catch it in OnTradeTransaction after pressing F9-window action.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 platform beta build 1625: Custom financial instruments
fxsaber, 2017.06.30 21:56
Compilation is 30% longer now. (1616)
What is the reason for this? 1626 - all standard sources compile faster than 21kb of their MQL5 text after update.
Starting from at least build 1625 MT5 drops when tested.
Bild 1626:
Plays at least in "every tick..." and "all ticks" modes.
Starting at least from build 1625 MT5 drops when tested.
Bild 1626:
Reproduced in at least "every tick..." and "all ticks" modes.
This build has been closed for a long time. Please make a detailed request to servicedesk.
This branch has been closed for a long time. Please make a detailed request to servicedesk.
Who? When was it closed? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two branches that the developers were responding to.
Did I miss something?
Who? When did it get shut down? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two branches the developers were responding to.
Did I miss something?
The thread has been closed a long time ago. It is recommended to create a thread for each problem with a detailed description: build, OS version and description of the problem with examples.
Who? When did it get shut down? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two threads the developers were responding to.
Did I oversleep something?
That's Karputov.
He thinks his separate threads with the operating system is something everyone likes to read. Service-desk has banned him, so he's creating requests on the forum.
IMHO, we really need to close this topic and create a section with the same name where each question can and should be a separate topic. It is extremely inconvenient to read a discussion of one problem and suddenly come across another, a third one, and then look for a continuation after a few pages.