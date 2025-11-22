Errors, bugs, questions - page 1924

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MT5 crashes when testing.

Build 1625

MT5's collapse in testing.

Observed on 2 machines. Windows7 x64.

 

Is it meant to be like that?


 

To remove a lot of questions about correctly filling out the MqlTradeRequestructure, I suggest that when you press F9 in the terminal while manually filling out the fields, you make a footnote "Details" where all fields of the corresponding trade structure will be visible (with one-click copying option). Now this structure is fully available if you catch it in OnTradeTransaction after pressing F9-window action.

 

What is the reason for this? 1626 - all standard sources compile faster than 21kb of their MQL5 text after update.

 

Starting from at least build 1625 MT5 drops when tested.

Bild 1626:

Crash20170711_01

Plays at least in "every tick..." and "all ticks" modes.


 
Yury Kirillov:

Starting at least from build 1625 MT5 drops when tested.

Bild 1626:

Reproduced in at least "every tick..." and "all ticks" modes.



This build has been closed for a long time. Please make a detailed request to servicedesk.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

This branch has been closed for a long time. Please make a detailed request to servicedesk.

Who? When was it closed? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two branches that the developers were responding to.

Did I miss something?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Who? When did it get shut down? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two branches the developers were responding to.

Did I miss something?


The thread has been closed a long time ago. It is recommended to create a thread for each problem with a detailed description: build, OS version and description of the problem with examples.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Who? When did it get shut down? Rashid said recently (2017.07.07 16:53) that it was one of the two threads the developers were responding to.

Did I oversleep something?

That's Karputov.

He thinks his separate threads with the operating system is something everyone likes to read. Service-desk has banned him, so he's creating requests on the forum.

 

IMHO, we really need to close this topic and create a section with the same name where each question can and should be a separate topic. It is extremely inconvenient to read a discussion of one problem and suddenly come across another, a third one, and then look for a continuation after a few pages.

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