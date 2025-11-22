Errors, bugs, questions - page 93
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Hello. I am running the example from MQL5 documentation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyspread. I get an image with some part of spread history missing. Can you please tell me what is wrong.
It means that there is no spread value in the history.
Well, here we are. :)
This I understand when testing in principle can give wrong test result?
Well, here we are. :)
I take it that in testing in principle it can give wrong test results?
We will fix the spreads today or tomorrow.
The problem is as follows. Installed MT5 on a VPS to test an EA. I uploaded the Expert Advisor (*.ex5 file) to the \MQL5\Experts\ folder. I restarted the terminal, the Expert Advisor is not present in the Navigator, only standard ones are displayed. I tried to load an *mq5 file and compiled it, but EA is not seen anyway. I am using Windows Server 2008. And there is no problem with it on my PC (OS Windows XP SP3). I installed MT5 from the same installation file on both systems. It took me little more than 24 hours between installing it on my local PC and on the server. I also noticed the difference in the MQL folder contents.
I am attaching a screenshot from the remote desktop.
.
Has anyone encountered anything like this and how to get the terminal to display the Expert Advisor?
The problem is as follows. Installed MT5 on a VPS to test an EA. I uploaded the Expert Advisor (*.ex5 file) to the \MQL5\Experts\ folder. I restarted the terminal, the Expert Advisor is not present in the Navigator, only standard ones are displayed. I tried to load an *mq5 file and compiled it, but EA is not seen anyway. I am using Windows Server 2008. And there is no problem with it on my PC (OS Windows XP SP3). I installed MT5 from the same installation file on both systems. It took me little more than 24 hours between installing to my local PC and to the server. I have also noticed the difference in the MQL folder contents.
Most probably due to Windows 2008 security system (remote + UAC) the work folder with terminal documents is located in UserData area. To see the storage directory, use File -> Open data directory.
What should be done:
you must use the command File -> Open data directory.
Why has the .mq4 extension changed to .mq5, but the extension of inludes has not? This creates some difficulties when searching, sorting and other actions with the sours-files of the two platforms.
True, ME5 can work with files like .mqh5, but ME4 can no longer work with .mqh4
In this so far I see a way out - to work with .mqh5, but inconvenient - it is not a native resolution. In general, it is certainly not a bug and not a big problem, but just a thought.
I encountered such a problem, an acquaintance asked me to write an expert to check the TS functionality. I thought I would write it in Five (it's more convenient to write it + debugger). I wrote, got the result:
I think it's good, I can rewrite it for 4.
I have rewritten it 1:1. This TS has no indicators, only time and price range. The result surprised me a lot:
Testing period from 1.01.2000 till today.
I wonder which tester shows the right result?