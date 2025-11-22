Errors, bugs, questions - page 1921
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Compilation error
A record is compiled
Error during compilation
Is it possible to do this in the pros?
Is it allowed in the pluses?
no alerts disappear, tried everything, read everything, no alerts on μl website only on the terminal...
The alerts won't go away, I've tried everything, I've read everything, there are no alerts on the μl website, only on the terminal...
This has been the case since the beginning.
There was a thread here that found out which file to delete to make them tick as read. But then the "ghosts" still appear.
The .log files %AppData%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Logs\YYYYMMDD.log are not updated promptly
The update only happens: after restarting the terminal or selecting View menu. If you don't restart or click Preview, the corresponding file will be empty.
Everything used to work before (even the YYYYYMMDD.log file opened in MetaEditor would be updated in a few seconds after displaying rows in Experts tab) and no extra non-obvious actions had to be performed
Good night! My Expert Advisor has RSI and STO, but I can not make a buy or sell signal open on a new candle, and not on the current one!
the code is like this:
for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && Magic==OrderMagicNumber())
return;
double RSI0 = iRSI(NULL, 0, RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, 0);
double RSI1 = iRSI(NULL, 0, RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
double STO0=iStochastic(NULL, 0, KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH, MODE_MAIN, 0);
double STO1=iStochastic(NULL, 0, KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH, MODE_MAIN, 1);
double STO2 = iStochastic(NULL, 0, KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH, MODE_SIGNAL, 0);
double STO3 = iStochastic(NULL, 0, KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, MODE_SMA, STO_LOWHIGH, MODE_SIGNAL, 1);
double SL=0,TP=0;
if (RSI1 < RSIDownLevel && RSIDownLevel < RSI0 && STO2 < STO0){
if (takeprofit!=0) TP = NormalizeDouble(Ask + takeprofit*Point,Digits);
if (stoploss!=0) SL = NormalizeDouble(Ask - stoploss* Point,Digits);
if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY, Lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NUL L,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError())
}
if (RSI1 > RSIUpLevel && RSIUpLevel > RSI0 && STO3 > STO1){
if (takeprofit!=0) TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits);
if (stoploss!=0) SL = NormalizeDouble(Bid + stoploss* Point,Digits);
if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,NormalizeDouble(Bi d,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError())
}
return(0);
}
Again, I have to repeat that my order is triggered by opening on the current candle, and I need the order to open on the next! Please help me!!!
Goodnight! My Expert Advisor has RSI and STO, but I cannot make it open on a new candle when a buy or sell signal goes off, and not on the current one!
Again, my order is triggered on the current candle, but I need the order to open on the next one!!! Help please!!!
Good night! My Expert Advisor has RSI and STO, but I cannot make it so, that when a buy or sell signal is triggered, it opens on a new candle, and not on the current one!
the code is like this:
Again, I have to repeat that my order is triggered by opening on the current candle, and I need the order to open on the next! Please help me!!!
You take the indicator values from bars 0 and 1.
Instead of 0 and 1 take the values from 1 and 2 respectively.