Recover mq5 file missing in compiling process
Hi..
I was in the process of compiling my mq5 file, say abc.mq5, and then suddenly my laptop automatically shut down due to a battery leakage before the compiling process finished. After rebooting the laptop, I found my mq5 file, abc.mq5, with no text (script) in it at all. Is there any way to recover this kind of file?
Thanks a lot.
Always use Storage. Save your code - submit it to the Repository, and then mock the code. In which case you can always download your code from the Repository.
Working with Storage
- www.metatrader5.com
I have no idea about how to recover this file ...
But just for the future - use the storage (from any computer, from any location, from any Metatrader).
Example: if you buy new PC so you can install Metatrader and download everything (which you need) to this Metatrader from your storage).
MT5 storage:
MT4 storage:
Always use Storage. Save your code - submit it to the Repository, and then mock the code. In which case you can always download your code from the Repository.
Working with Storage
I have no idea about how to recover this file ...
But just for the future - use the storage (from any computer, from any location, from any Metatrader).
Example: if you buy new PC so you can install Metatrader and download everything (which you need) to this Metatrader from your storage).
MT5 storage:
MT4 storage:
Many Thanks @Vladimir Karputov..
The lost file, unfortunately, cannot be returned, but I hope that in the future you will start using the Storage and all your codes will be safe.
1) install farmanager
2) remember the unique text in your code
3) do search on entire volumes with farmanager (alt+f7)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi..
I was in the process of compiling my mq5 file, say abc.mq5, and then suddenly my laptop automatically shut down due to a battery leakage before the compiling process finished. After rebooting the laptop, I found my mq5 file, abc.mq5, with no text (script) in it at all. Is there any way to recover this kind of file?
Thanks a lot.