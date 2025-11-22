Errors, bugs, questions - page 1860
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Specify local PC and network PC configurations (after restarting the terminal, the first three lines from the "Log" tab).
Specify local PC and network PC configurations (after restarting the terminal, the first three lines from the "Log" tab).
The main characteristics of the PCs used can be seen in the screenshots of post#18796. If you need more details, I can provide them. It's not clear about restarting terminal for network PC. There is only a tester agent, no terminal.
The main characteristics of the PCs used can be seen in the screenshots of post#18796. If you need more details, I can provide them.
I don't need any more. But when you need it, why do you have to extract information from you by pincers? It's not a housewives forum, it's a technical forum where you want complete technical information.
The main characteristics of the PCs used can be seen in the screenshots of post#18796. If you need more details, I can provide them. It is not clear about restarting terminal for network PC. There's only a tester agent, no terminal.
Do the network agents have the same build number?
What about a single test if you run it? One on the local agent, one on the network agent. Then compare the reports
Do the network agents have the same build number?
And if you run a single test? One on local agent, one on network agent. Then compare the reports
I get a message when trying to do a single test on a network agent:
2017.04.19 15:15:36.906 Tester none of selected agents is ready, testing not started
Also, if local agents are connected as network agents - the effect of getting different results on local and network agents persists.
I don't need anything anymore. The only thing I don't understand is, when you need it, why do you have to peck for information in bits and pieces? This is not a housewives' forum - it is a technical forum where you need full technical information in the first place.
Vladimir, well, not a pot is tested, and the software solution that has many millions of users, you can probably use a calmer turnover, rather than "you have to pincer" and "This is not a forum for housewives". If you're not interested, just say "not interested".
I get a message when trying to do a single test on a network agent:
2017.04.19 15:15:36.906 Tester none of selected agents is ready, testing not started
So select the agent explicitly. Right-click on the agent, select 'Select' from the context menu
Yeah, stupid.
Network:
Local:
Both agents are build1583.
it was https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page36#comment_4888887
DC where the betting market is broadcast.
is this ok in the forex tester, build 1580?
In ME these settings are
EA
Press CTRL+F5 to start debugging on the history. In the log I see Strategy Tester Visualization
And in the History tab this
Only two trades, while MQL5 shows correct three. BAG!