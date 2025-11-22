Errors, bugs, questions - page 1858
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Please add milliseconds to the tester log in addition to the historical time.
Please add milliseconds to the tester log in addition to the historical time.
That's unlikely.
If we do, it won't be soon. There are higher priorities. (phone ringing) Excuse me.
ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() - the order of passed parameters does not correspond to the reference:
To the left is the code in MQL4 - there is a different order of parameters
typo in the documentation?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticksrange
To the left is the code in MQL4 - the order of parameters there is different
Rashid, I gave you an example of mql5 code and help for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions in mql5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Artyom Trishkin, 2017.04.14 23:28
ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() - order of parameters passed does not match help:
And the order of variables in mql5 function does not match the order described in mql5 helpThe function has the following order: array, how many, from which index.
The order in help is: array, from which index, how many
How can this be? Problems with the tester.
I am testing an EA. Compiling, getting results:
Recompiling, testing, getting results:
How can this be? The code has not been changed, settings have not been changed. Randomness is not used. Moreover. The parameter exMode2Cont is commented out everywhere in the code (except the external parameters section).
It means that changing the value of the USEFUL parameter in some cases affects the result of testing?
Rashid, I gave an example of mql5 code and help for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions, also mql5
The order of variables in mql5 functions does not correspond to the order described in mql5 ReferenceThe function has the following order: array, how many, and from which index.
In Help, the order is as follows: array, from which index, how many.
I have seen the picture. It's not reproduced in my MQL5 code. But I see that it is implemented in MQL4 as well. This means that
There are no other variants
How can this be? Problems with the tester.
I am testing an EA. Compiling, getting results:
Recompiling, testing, getting results:
How can this be? The code has not been changed, settings have not been changed. Randomness is not used. Moreover. The parameter exMode2Cont is commented out everywhere in the code (except the external parameters section).
It means that changing the value of the USEFUL parameter in some cases affects the result of testing?
Why don't you post all the information? A fuller question is a more accurate answer. What about the "Setup", "Parameters" tabs?
Is anyone else having a playback? The tester settings are as follows
Result
I.e. a run of 250K ticks in 16 minutes.
How is it possible to measure performance degradation in the tester? I've tried GetTickCount and global variables, it doesn't work.
There is such a point. checked. did not wait for the end, because too long. therefore without a print tester.
Is it?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190147#comment_4880571