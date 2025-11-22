Errors, bugs, questions - page 1858

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If you interrupt the run in the tester (visualisation is off), the log of the interrupted run and its equity graph are available. But the order history of the interrupted run is not available at all. There is no problem with this in MT4.
[Deleted]  
fxsaber:
Please add milliseconds to the tester log in addition to the historical time.
Also please add milliseconds to the time of arrival of stock data and the time of arrival of the update of the cup!
 
fxsaber:
Please add milliseconds to the tester log in addition to the historical time.

That's unlikely.

If we do, it won't be soon. There are higher priorities. (phone ringing) Excuse me.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() - the order of passed parameters does not correspond to the reference:


To the left is the code in MQL4 - there is a different order of parameters


 
kaus_bonus:

typo in the documentation?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticksrange

Corrected, thank you.
 
Rashid Umarov:

To the left is the code in MQL4 - the order of parameters there is different


Rashid, I gave you an example of mql5 code and help for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions in mql5.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

Artyom Trishkin, 2017.04.14 23:28

ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() - order of parameters passed does not match help:



And the order of variables in mql5 function does not match the order described in mql5 help

The function has the following order: array, how many, from which index.
The order in help is: array, from which index, how many
 

How can this be? Problems with the tester.

I am testing an EA. Compiling, getting results:

01

Recompiling, testing, getting results:


02

How can this be? The code has not been changed, settings have not been changed. Randomness is not used. Moreover. The parameter exMode2Cont is commented out everywhere in the code (except the external parameters section).

It means that changing the value of the USEFUL parameter in some cases affects the result of testing?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Rashid, I gave an example of mql5 code and help for ArrayMaximum() and ArrayMinimum() functions, also mql5


The order of variables in mql5 functions does not correspond to the order described in mql5 Reference

The function has the following order: array, how many, and from which index.
In Help, the order is as follows: array, from which index, how many.

I have seen the picture. It's not reproduced in my MQL5 code. But I see that it is implemented in MQL4 as well. This means that

  1. either the editor has decided that this is an MQL4 code for some reason - in this case, you should provide it to Service Desk with details
  2. Or it was originally used as MQL4, and then was renamed to MQL5.

There are no other variants

 
Yury Kirillov:

How can this be? Problems with the tester.

I am testing an EA. Compiling, getting results:

Recompiling, testing, getting results:



How can this be? The code has not been changed, settings have not been changed. Randomness is not used. Moreover. The parameter exMode2Cont is commented out everywhere in the code (except the external parameters section).

It means that changing the value of the USEFUL parameter in some cases affects the result of testing?


Why don't you post all the information? A fuller question is a more accurate answer. What about the "Setup", "Parameters" tabs?
 
fxsaber:

Is anyone else having a playback? The tester settings are as follows

Result

I.e. a run of 250K ticks in 16 minutes.


How is it possible to measure performance degradation in the tester? I've tried GetTickCount and global variables, it doesn't work.


There is such a point. checked. did not wait for the end, because too long. therefore without a print tester.

Is it?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190147#comment_4880571

Как увеличить скорость тестера?
Как увеличить скорость тестера?
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Здравствуйте, подскажите пожалуйста, как увеличить скорость тестера стратегий...
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