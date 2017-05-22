MQL5 Cloud optimization problem - "no agent is ready, optimization not started"

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I wanted to try optimization in the cloud today, deposited 10$, setup all optimization parameters, turned off local cores and local network and when I hit start I get an error

2017.05.21 14:27:26.124 Tester  no agent is ready, optimization not started
The optimization does work using local cores, its just awfully slow.

Here is a screenshot of the agents tab, what am I doing wrong?


[Deleted]  
Complete removal of Metatrader 5 and re installation helped, problem solved.
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