MQL5 Cloud optimization problem - "no agent is ready, optimization not started"
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I wanted to try optimization in the cloud today, deposited 10$, setup all optimization parameters, turned off local cores and local network and when I hit start I get an error
Here is a screenshot of the agents tab, what am I doing wrong?