Errors, bugs, questions - page 1864
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I can't send a reply to the SR. It hesitates for a minute and then gives out
I can't send a reply to the SR. It hesitates for a minute and then gives out
Yes, sorted by time. The initial entry is searched for by binary search.
Without pink lines it works fast. With them it is very slow (by several orders of magnitude). Each HistorySelect(PosTime, PosTime) picks no more than a few dozens of records from the history. But then what are all the computational resources used for? Is it really just to copy these tens of records on every tick?
Once again I have encountered a problem with the same EA working differently in the tester and in realtime. At first I thought it was because of complicated indicators. Then I plugged in the built-in Bands. I have never seen such kind of problems.
I have a very easy working scheme.
OnInit - I get indicator handle
OnTick - analysis (copying into the buffer) and trade
OnDeinit - release the handle.
I have done the following to test it. Modify the algorithm in realtime according to the scheme:
OnTick - getting the indicator handle, analysis (copying into the indicator buffer) and trade, I release the handle.
And oh my god! Everything starts to coincide with the tester !
What is it ? Bug ? Or something else.....
What is it? Is it a bug? Or is it something else.....
Is it a multi-currency indicator ?
Is it a multi-currency indicator?
And because of this, different results are obtained.
Perhaps, one of the options we're comparing does not update data on other currency pairs.
This is the reason for different results.
So this update should be done correctly by the terminal itself?
I get handles in OnInit for all symbols I work with and synchronize all needed timeframes. I only process them when a new bar is formed. My Expert Advisor is launched using the "left" symbol :-)
This is not the point, the point is that there should be no differences with real time in terms of triggering.
But if you need to get the indicator handle every time for it to work properly, it's out of the question....
So this update has to be done correctly by the terminal itself?
And if in order for everything to work properly it is necessary to get the indicator handle every time, then this is out of the question....
See the answers in this thread, especially from the developers, maybe they will be helpful:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190003
Gentlemen! I apologise profusely for writing at all. But I need help, as they say ASAP.
I have a terminal error, it has stopped connecting custom indicators and EAs.
Log like this
2017.04.20 18:18:59.764 Custom Indicator loading of AD (@Si,H1) failed
This is the custom indicator from the Examples folder that appears after updating the initial installation.
Everything else that is custom and indicators and EAs have stopped loading. All of a sudden! (It worked and tested and traded before)
I'm sure someone has had something similar happen before.
Is there a fix?
On to the topic:
2017.04.20 18:48:00.931 Experts loading of ExpertMACD (@Si,H1) failed
Feels) like it's not finding the path...
What am I missing?
Repositioned the platform. Erased the folder in AppsData/.../Terminal before reinstalling. On another computer on the same axis (W2008RC2) everything works.
Thanks, checked the bild.
Really looking forward to answers...and advice. What to do.
2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1583 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise (x64 based PC), IE 08.00, UAC, Intel Core i5
2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal C:\Users\Администратор\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
2017.04.21 10:55:07.320 Experts loading of MACD Sample (EURUSD,H1) failed
2017.04.21 10:55:45.669 Custom Indicator loading of AMA (EURUSD,H1) failed