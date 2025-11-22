Errors, bugs, questions - page 1864

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I can't send a reply to the SR. It hesitates for a minute and then gives out

 
fxsaber:

I can't send a reply to the SR. It hesitates for a minute and then gives out

This is a new kind of ban)))
 
stringo:

Yes, sorted by time. The initial entry is searched for by binary search.

Slow binary search turns out
#include <MT4Orders.mqh>

// Metaquotes-Demo, Netting, RTS-6.17, 2017.04.06 - 2017.04.07, на основе реальных тиков, начальный баланс 10000000 RUR
void OnTick()
{  
  static bool Error = false;  
  static int Type = OP_BUY;
  
  if (Error)
    return;
  
  MqlTick Tick;    

  if (OrderSelect(0, SELECT_BY_POS) && (OrderType() <= OP_SELL))
  {
    const datetime PosTime = (datetime)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME);      
    HistorySelect(PosTime, PosTime);

    OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 0);   
  }
  else if ((OrdersTotal() == 0) && SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, Tick) && (Tick.bid != 0) && (Tick.ask != 0))
  {
    Error = (OrderSend(_Symbol, Type + OP_BUYLIMIT, 1, (Type == OP_BUY) ? Tick.ask : Tick.bid, 0, 0, 0, "", 0, 0, INT_MAX) == -1);        
    
    if (!Error)
    {
      OrderSend(_Symbol, Type + OP_BUYLIMIT, 1, (Type == OP_BUY) ? Tick.ask : Tick.bid, 0, 0, 0);
      
      Type = OP_SELL - Type;
    }    
  }
}

Without pink lines it works fast. With them it is very slow (by several orders of magnitude). Each HistorySelect(PosTime, PosTime) picks no more than a few dozens of records from the history. But then what are all the computational resources used for? Is it really just to copy these tens of records on every tick?

 

Once again I have encountered a problem with the same EA working differently in the tester and in realtime. At first I thought it was because of complicated indicators. Then I plugged in the built-in Bands. I have never seen such kind of problems.

I have a very easy working scheme.

OnInit - I get indicator handle

OnTick - analysis (copying into the buffer) and trade

OnDeinit - release the handle.

I have done the following to test it. Modify the algorithm in realtime according to the scheme:

OnTick - getting the indicator handle, analysis (copying into the indicator buffer) and trade, I release the handle.

And oh my god! Everything starts to coincide with the tester !

What is it ? Bug ? Or something else.....

 
Alexey Kravchenko:

What is it? Is it a bug? Or is it something else.....


Is it a multi-currency indicator ?
 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Is it a multi-currency indicator?
Standard Bandsindicator. EA Multicurrency.
 
It may be that one of the options being compared does not update the other currency pairs.
And because of this, different results are obtained.
 
Sergey Dzyublik:
Perhaps, one of the options we're comparing does not update data on other currency pairs.
This is the reason for different results.

So this update should be done correctly by the terminal itself?

I get handles in OnInit for all symbols I work with and synchronize all needed timeframes. I only process them when a new bar is formed. My Expert Advisor is launched using the "left" symbol :-)

This is not the point, the point is that there should be no differences with real time in terms of triggering.

But if you need to get the indicator handle every time for it to work properly, it's out of the question....

 
Alexey Kravchenko:

So this update has to be done correctly by the terminal itself?
And if in order for everything to work properly it is necessary to get the indicator handle every time, then this is out of the question....


See the answers in this thread, especially from the developers, maybe they will be helpful:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190003

 

Gentlemen! I apologise profusely for writing at all. But I need help, as they say ASAP.

I have a terminal error, it has stopped connecting custom indicators and EAs.

Log like this

2017.04.20 18:18:59.764 Custom Indicator loading of AD (@Si,H1) failed

This is the custom indicator from the Examples folder that appears after updating the initial installation.

Everything else that is custom and indicators and EAs have stopped loading. All of a sudden! (It worked and tested and traded before)

I'm sure someone has had something similar happen before.

Is there a fix?

On to the topic:

2017.04.20 18:48:00.931 Experts loading of ExpertMACD (@Si,H1) failed

2017.04.20 18:48:42.786 Experts loading of ChartInChart (@Si,H1) failed


Feels) like it's not finding the path...

What am I missing?

Repositioned the platform. Erased the folder in AppsData/.../Terminal before reinstalling. On another computer on the same axis (W2008RC2) everything works.

Thanks, checked the bild.

Really looking forward to answers...and advice. What to do.

2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1583 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise (x64 based PC), IE 08.00, UAC, Intel Core i5

2017.04.21 10:53:54.329 Terminal C:\Users\Администратор\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

2017.04.21 10:55:07.320 Experts loading of MACD Sample (EURUSD,H1) failed

2017.04.21 10:55:45.669 Custom Indicator loading of AMA (EURUSD,H1) failed



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