Errors, bugs, questions - page 1857
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And how to overload the [] and = operators, so that you can write like this:
And how to overload the [] and = operators, so that you can write like this:
Thank you, but how do I overload the [] operator again so that I can write in addition to what I've written above?
Thank you, but how do I overload the [] operator again so that I can write in addition to what I've written above?
Thanks again, I didn't know what to do with these overloads, doing them separately works, but not together ))
typo in the documentation?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticksrange
The tester goes into a terrible brake mode after 25K transactions.
Running 1585, on ticks, RTS-6.17, Metaquotes-Demo
I don't see any reason for the lags. It feels like ArrayResize(Orders, ArraySize(Orders) + 1) was written. I.e. Reserve_Size is not used.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.04.19 08:58
Tester goes into creepy brake mode after 25K transactions.
Running 1585, on ticks, RTS-6.17, Metaquotes-Demo
Is it working? Tester settings are as follows
Result
I.e. 250K ticks run in 16 minutes.
How is it possible to measure performance degradation in the tester? I tried GetTickCount and global variables, it fails.