Errors, bugs, questions - page 1863
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ACCOUNT_PROFIT in the tester shows nonsense.
I will add:
1. for exchange instruments
2. Also, the Expert Advisor's logic does not work correctly when focusing on the total profit/loss of positions.
We focus on ACCOUNT_PROFIT values at closing.
On closing, the terminal recalculates the profit, so you end up with
close on loss
as a result we have
I'll add:
Apparently I do not understand something about HFT. As far as I know, when you trade "very fast", you don't care about previous trades.
HFT gave an example of a TS that just makes a lot of trades.
You can run a run over a long period of some scalper. The main thing is to have a lot of trades (tens of thousands). Then the disadvantages of the current implementation of working with history will appear.
The current situation is as follows. If there are a lot of deals, do not use history.
In the SD...
that's great.
it is enough to remove the use of LAST price to get adequate results
Please help me to find minimum indentation in points from position open price to stop-loss and take-profit levels, in order not to put them too close to open price and not to run into error 10016 (TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS). I tried to use SymbolInfoInteger (see code below), but this calculation returns 0. If anyone can give me an idea how to calculate it correctly.
Please help me to find minimum indentation in points from position open price to stop-loss and take-profit levels, in order not to put them too close to open price and not to run into error 10016 (TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS). I tried to use SymbolInfoInteger (see code below), but this calculation returns 0. If anyone can give me an idea how to calculate it correctly.
0 - no limit. But there are also SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN and SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX.
0 - there is no limit. But there are also SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN and SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX.
Hmm, in that case I would like SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL to work differently somehow. If 0 is unlimited, then theoretically, when sending .PositionOpen(...) to the server, one could place stops at 1 pip (by 5 digits) from the open price, but the TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS error would pop up 100% here. I'm stumped so far.
How about this?
At every tick either puts a limit at the current price (to execute immediately) or closes the position. That is, there should be a lot of positions. But this is not the case, as the limiters have stopped executing. Here is the end of the log showing
SellLimit was set at Bid, but it was never executed.
In 1585 everything was ok with it.
Something has been done to the tester again - 1586.
And I understand that I'm wrong, but still I get the impression of some wrong approach to builds release. There used to be no such a large number of bug reports after builds release.