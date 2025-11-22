Errors, bugs, questions - page 1843
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The archive is empty. Placed in 'Disconnected'.
Did this come to you, or did you get it from somewhere?
In the left column (time), for some reason, the highlighted line got jammed in, breaking the chronological sequence. Is this a bug?
The RTSI index is quoted differently in the QuickQueueue and in MT5 - why?
I made the wrong trading decision because of this - I was waiting for the gap to close to gain a position - now I'm sad.
The RTSI index is quoted differently in the QuickQueueue and in MT5 - why?
I made the wrong trading decision because of this - I was waiting for the gap to close to gain a position - now I'm sad.
Probably because you selected the wrong index in MT5
or you took screenshots at different times
I figured it out, when I open the Expert Advisor from the standard directory: C:\Program Files\Alfa-Forex MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts the debugging does not work.
When opened from temporary: C:\Users\Alexander\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\0DBF5ABC9E39467AFBC39531DE254559\MQL5\Experts\ debugging works.
How do I fix it?
and the direction of the transaction is still not fixed?
print COPY_TICKS_INFO. 2 ticks asc passes in 1ms, are the ticks duplicated?
print COPY_TICKS_TRADE. flag 120, i.e. direction N/A
or you took screenshots at different times.
Probably because you selected the wrong index in MT5
Look for yourself - is there a gap on March 16 on the diaries in MT5?
There is one screenshot taken there - just a minimised MT5 window.
The current values are the same.
The index you have on the screenshot is the same as yours, no?
RTSI is quoted differently in Quickquotes and in MT5 - why?
I made a wrong trading decision because of it - I was waiting for the gap to close to gain a position - now I am sad.
I made the wrong trading decision because of that - I waited for the gap to close and then I got a position - now I'm sad.
http://moex.com/ru/index/RTSI/technical/
It seems that the price is the same as MT5, so the question is more about the quote.