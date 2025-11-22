Errors, bugs, questions - page 1844
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and the direction of the transaction is still not fixed?
print COPY_TICKS_INFO. 2 ticks asc passes in 1ms, are the ticks duplicated?
print COPY_TICKS_TRADE. flag 120, i.e. direction N/A
If you see N/A, leave this server! The ticks there are not correct. The build is old.
On the reals of major FORTS brokers all is well.
If you see N/A - leave this server! The tics there are not correct. The build is old.
On the reals of major FORTS brokers everything has been fine for a long time now.
I don't even know whether to cry or laugh, because the data and a screenshot from the demo metaquotes)) so what happens, the developers have an old build of the server?
Well now I do not know whether to cry or laugh, because the data and a screenshot from the demo methaquot)) so what happens, the developers have an old build of the server?
You should not worry, open a chart on the exchange website and compare it. what else to compare it with but the original source.
http://moex.com/ru/index/RTSI/technical/
Apparently, the quotes here are the same as MT5, so more questions to QuickBooks
Look for yourself - is there a gap on March 16 on the diaries in MT5?
There is one screenshot taken there - just a minimised MT5 window.
The current values are the same.
The index shown in the screenshot is the same as yours, no?
Can anyone suggest how to return an array from a function in MQL other than using a buffer from an array as a function argument?
I don't like this option, I would like to use C++ style, but it seems that arrays in MQL don't have pointers.
Can anyone suggest how to return an array from a function in MQL other than using a buffer from an array as a function argument?
I don't like this option, I would like to use C++ style, but it seems that arrays in MQL don't have pointers.
OOP may help.
OOP is your help.
how?
The possibility to save some variables or arrays when switching timeframes, so that their re-initialization would not happen, is very missing. Or can it be done somehow throughOnDeinit by defining a REASON_CHARTCHANGEreason code?
I just have quite cumbersome time-independent calculations in the body of my program and I don't want to recalculate them every time. I feel we miss some special type of global variables, which aren't reinitialized when timeframe changes. I've learned how to do it with simple variables without global variables in the terminal, but with structures or arrays I have no idea how to do it, and it seems that such a possibility simply does not exist. You can, of course, use resources, but that's a very messy way to do it.