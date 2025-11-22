Errors, bugs, questions - page 1762
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When working with the repository I get an error "File '' is out of date (170004). What does it mean?
@Vladimir Karputov You had something similar, didn't you? How did you solve it?
The issue has been resolved:
The file was changed in two terminals at once. It seems that first you must get changes from storage - files will be merged, then you must add changes to storage.
MT4 build 1017 downloaded, but stops with an error on startup:
This happens both when updating automatically and when launching the new terminal.exe file manually. The downloaded files were deleted manually and when starting MT4 again they were downloaded again - the result is the same.
The error is observed on different computers, Windows 7 Enterprise Edition with Service Pack 1, 32 and 64 bit, started as a user belonging to Administrators group, UAC by default, terminal.exe is located on a non-system drive, data directory is on the system drive in Users\user_name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\... (default). The log file is attached.
MT4 build 1017 downloaded, but stops with an error on startup:
This happens both when updating automatically and when launching the new terminal.exe file manually. The downloaded files were deleted manually and when starting MT4 again they were downloaded again - the result is the same.
The error is observed on different computers, Windows 7 Enterprise Edition with Service Pack 1, 32 and 64 bit, started as a user belonging to Administrators group, UAC by default, terminal.exe is located on a non-system drive, data directory is on the system drive in Users\user_name\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\... (default). The log file is attached.
What indicators/experts were on the charts at the time of update ?
Neither experts nor indicators are running.
As I wrote before, even if the downloaded terminal.exe file is placed in any directory and run, it will not work, but will show the same error.
Neither experts nor indicators are running.
As I wrote before, even if the downloaded terminal.exe file is placed in any directory and run, it will not work, but will show the same error.
Please submit a request to Service Desk.
Application #1625482.
MT4 build 1018 update is available today, it doesn't work either, neither does 1017.
By the way, I submitted a request to servicedesk #1556341 on September 6, 2016about WebRequest function not working in EAs running on MetaQuotes virtual hosting. Any progress on this request?
By the way, I submitted a request to servicedesk #1556341 on 6 September 2016 about theWebRequest feature not working in EAs running on MetaQuotes virtual hosting. Any progress on this request?
cool
cool