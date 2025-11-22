Errors, bugs, questions - page 1761
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Bild 1017 in metaeditor, pressing F1 does not work...
There is no translation in the About window, everything is in a foreign language.
Bild 1017 in the metaeditor when F1 is pressed, help does not work...
More details, please.
More details, please.
I open meta editor, choose any predefined function e.g. GetLastError() press F1 but help does not open
Anything in the editor's logs?
I have a specific bug related to compiler optimiser, it seems.
Large code doesn't work as it should - lags only in Release (Debug - normal).
After a day of dancing I found out that if I comment out ObjectFind in one place the lags disappear.
However, I was unable to create a sample of a small size with the same problem.
I tried to leave ObjectFind in the original code but add a trivial Print before/after it. And there were no lags! When I take Print away, again slows down!
It seems that the compiler's optimizer has gone too far. I have no idea how to write it in CD, as I cannot create a small replay code. And if I write a long one, it will be hell to pay.
What may be done in this situation? I suppose chopping up a large code as long as it is reproducible is an option. But the project consists of many libraries. I've already spent a day on this and I don't want to spend another day on it.
Write to ServiceDesk as is.
If you submit all of your source code, it will help us much to localize the problem. After investigating, the codes you submit will be irretrievably deleted.
Write to ServiceDesk as is.
If you submit all of your source code, it will greatly help us to localise the problem. After investigation, the codes sent will be irretrievably deleted.
MQL4. I decided to compare iMA and iMAOnAray. Below is the code where I thought both methods should give the same result, but they are not.
void OnStart()
{
//---
double array[];
ArrayResize(array,Bars);
for(int i=0; i<Bars; i++)
array[i]=Open[i];
double result_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(array,0,20,0,MODE_SMA,1);
//---
double result_iMA=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,20,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_OPEN,1);
//---
Print("result_iMAOnArray = ",result_iMAOnArray);
Print("result_iMA = ",result_iMA);
}
I can't figure out where I'm going wrong. I would appreciate your help.
Build 1491. As far as I remember, the input parameters used to have a drop-down list when selecting a boolean variable value. Now you have to double click on the value to change it. Is that the intention or is it a bug?
It was designed that way.
It's not familiar. But now, when scrolling through the list of parameters, you won't inadvertently scroll through the list. Why is it still the same in the tester?
If you've changed it, change it everywhere.