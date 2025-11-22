Errors, bugs, questions - page 10
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I want to get back to my question about correct margin calculation. As Renat noticed, in my calculations, LotRqdMgn (required margin to buy 1 lot) does not take into account the price of the currency. I remembered that I saw such a table
So it turns out that there is an error in the table: instead of Lots*Contract_Size/Leverage, it should be Price*Lots*Contract_Size/Leverage.
i have a good connection with the server. the history is not getting loaded.
Tell me if your servers are OK now. I've had this for a while now.
2010.06.15 20:34:18 Network '92879': authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)
or am I the one with the problem?
The time of the last quote that came into the terminal. It's 20:45 Moscow time.
Tell me if your servers are OK now. I've had this for a while now.
2010.06.15 20:34:18 Network '92879': authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)
or am i in trouble ?
the time of last quote which came to the terminal. it's already 20:45 Moscow time
Tell me if your servers are OK now. I've had this for a while now.
2010.06.15 20:34:18 Network '92879': authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)
or am i in trouble ?
the time of last quote which came to the terminal. it's already 20:45 Moscow time
joo:
Подтверждаю. Конекта нет ни с одним из серверов часа 3 уже. Может больше.
Here everything is fine brocompany.ru, here forex4you.org too
I meant the MQ servers.
I add FIBO to forex4you - they work too.
Tell me who knows what these messages mean:
2010.06.16 12:43:35 High_exp3 (EURUSD,M5) Unhandled exception in 'E:\_MetaTrader-5\_MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\High_exp3.ex5'
2010.06.16 12:43:35 High_exp3 (EURUSD,M5) Illegal instruction [0x48,0x06,0x0A,0xCA,0xFF,0xFF,0xFF,0x8B,0x4B,0x14,0x89,0x0D,]
2010.06.16 12:41:47 High_exp4 (EURUSD,M1) Access violation read to 0x00000070 in 'E:\_MetaTrader-5\_MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Experts\High_exp4.ex5'
Maybe it's nothing, but the Illegal instruction [0x48,0x06,0x0A,0xCA,0xFF,0xFF,0xFF,0x8B,0x4B,0x14,0x89,0x0D,] is bothering me.
The thing is that sometimes it works and sometimes it crashes and this instability is unclear, if it wouldn't work then clearly.
I also have some strange things going on with the tester, when I start my EA, the entire terminal crashes in the tester, but if I put it on a chart, everything is fine.
Is the adviser multi-currency?