Errors, bugs, questions - page 1663

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Alexander Puzanov:

Recently (since about a month) in discussions about 'Work' service projects, after typing a shitload of text with quotes and illustrations, after submitting it all goes into ... hole #403


No re-sending the form doesn't help - after reloading the page I have to type everything in again

Dear editor, can you please explain what new revolution for the benefit of users has been made and how to get away from it?
Most likely an anti-csrf token was introduced.
(some sort of signature controlling that it is you who will be sending a message to the site, not an attacker on your behalf via POST request from a form on your site).

The token contains an expiry date and a signature - something like MD5 from (date+site+username+sol probably).
This is the expiry date, and it is stamped by the time your message is justified.

A similar request from me:
Improve logic on handling SRF token for servicedesk section

Open, Started: 2016.06.26 18:46, #1502446


Unfortunately, it's still there.

 
This mistake will be corrected in the next few days. We have overprotected ourselves.
 

From personal experience I can advise:
1) Before sending, duplicate the page and re-copy the message text onto it. Send everything from a new page.
2) If you have several fields to fill in the form, it was easier to duplicate the page and copy itsanti CSRFtoken from the HTML form(usually called signature__).
But this method is not convenient any more, because they started putting signature everywhere. Now you have to navigate to the page structure to find correct signature and not to make mistake.

3) If a message was submitted and error 403 was received, you can still retrieve the text of the message in Chrome:
- on the page with the 403 error, press F5
- a message will pop up asking for confirmation of POST request from the form
- open chrome developer panel (F12)
- approve resubmission
- go to Network tab, find the poisoned request (it should be the first with Error 403 in red)
- in the request find line"Content-Disposition: form-data; name="body""

 
Also enable automatic saving of text as you type, so that you can continue after a failure or browser crash
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
Also enable automatic saving of text as you type, so that you can continue after a failure or browser crash
Little questions on the plans, if you can:
1) Will everything be saved on the server side or in local storage somehow (along the lines of pockets and terminal credentials)?
2) Will there be an option to disable the innovation in the profile settings on the site?

Thanks.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

In the Help at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_double

SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME

Total volume of buy orders at the moment

double

SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME

Total volume of sell orders at the moment

double

there are such indicators of the symbol. Some people believe that this is Open Interest. The exchange data refutes this - it does not match the returned data.

Could you explain what these values return?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
A month ago a little bug appeared in the editor: on ctrl+H command the substitution window appears, and the cursor is set to the "Replace with" field. It should be in the "Find" field. A small thing, but annoying.
 
Sergei Vladimirov:
A month ago a little bug appeared in the editor: on ctrl+H command the substitution window appears, and the cursor is set to the "Replace with" field. It should be in the "Find" field. Small thing, but annoying.
If you select the text to be replaced and then press ctrl+h, then the field "Find" will already be filled and there is no need to put the cursor there.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
If you select the text to be replaced and then press ctrl+h, the "Find" field will already be filled and there will be no need to put the cursor there.
It's just that this behaviour differs from other programs (same as Studio), and breaking habits in a single editor...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
If you highlight the text you want to replace and then press ctrl+h, the "Find" field will already be filled in and you won't need to put the cursor there.
Perfect! Incredibly convenient!
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