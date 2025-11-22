Errors, bugs, questions - page 1663
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Recently (since about a month) in discussions about 'Work' service projects, after typing a shitload of text with quotes and illustrations, after submitting it all goes into ... hole #403
(some sort of signature controlling that it is you who will be sending a message to the site, not an attacker on your behalf via POST request from a form on your site).
The token contains an expiry date and a signature - something like MD5 from (date+site+username+sol probably).
This is the expiry date, and it is stamped by the time your message is justified.
A similar request from me:
Open, Started: 2016.06.26 18:46, #1502446
Unfortunately, it's still there.
From personal experience I can advise:
1) Before sending, duplicate the page and re-copy the message text onto it. Send everything from a new page.
2) If you have several fields to fill in the form, it was easier to duplicate the page and copy itsanti CSRFtoken from the HTML form(usually called signature__).
But this method is not convenient any more, because they started putting signature everywhere. Now you have to navigate to the page structure to find correct signature and not to make mistake.
3) If a message was submitted and error 403 was received, you can still retrieve the text of the message in Chrome:
- on the page with the 403 error, press F5
- a message will pop up asking for confirmation of POST request from the form
- open chrome developer panel (F12)
- approve resubmission
- go to Network tab, find the poisoned request (it should be the first with Error 403 in red)
- in the request find line"Content-Disposition: form-data; name="body""
Also enable automatic saving of text as you type, so that you can continue after a failure or browser crash
1) Will everything be saved on the server side or in local storage somehow (along the lines of pockets and terminal credentials)?
2) Will there be an option to disable the innovation in the profile settings on the site?
Thanks.
In the Help at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_info_double
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME
Total volume of buy orders at the moment
double
SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME
Total volume of sell orders at the moment
double
there are such indicators of the symbol. Some people believe that this is Open Interest. The exchange data refutes this - it does not match the returned data.
Could you explain what these values return?
A month ago a little bug appeared in the editor: on ctrl+H command the substitution window appears, and the cursor is set to the "Replace with" field. It should be in the "Find" field. Small thing, but annoying.
If you select the text to be replaced and then press ctrl+h, the "Find" field will already be filled and there will be no need to put the cursor there.
If you highlight the text you want to replace and then press ctrl+h, the "Find" field will already be filled in and you won't need to put the cursor there.