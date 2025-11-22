Errors, bugs, questions - page 1668
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I remember, the documentation says that it's better to initialize (create) indicators handles in the OnInit function, and perform IndicatorRelease in the OnDeinit function. This means that all the time while the Expert Advisor is running, the indicators handles remain relevant.
Not just up to date, but recalculated (well, or pulling in data for recalculation)! This is why it always makes sense to do IndicatorRelease if you know 100% that you won't need it again. And this can happen far before OnDeinit.
For example, if you call an indicator with randomized input parameters every time, then there's no point in not doing IndicatorRelease.
Not just up to date, but recalculated (well, or pulling in data for recalculation)! This is why it always makes sense to do IndicatorRelease if you know 100% that you won't need it again. And this can happen far before OnDeinit.
For example, if you call an indicator with random input parameters every time, there's no point in not doing IndicatorRelease.
If your algorithm implies constant change of indicator parameters, then yes, you are right. But if it doesn't happen in fact, then the cost of machine resources for recalculation is many times less than the cost of creating a "new" indicator + the old one was "killed" before. As I understand it, this is the idea that Renat was trying to convey.
IndicatorRelease after iCustom should be done?
Why?
You don't. You don't need to do it after IndicatorCreate either
What for?
Don't. Don't do after IndicatorCreate either
How can I check if an indicator handle is "dead"? For example, I made IndicatorCreate and someone else made it IndicatorRelease.
I think that in this case the indicator handle reference counter will be reduced by one and the indicator itself will continue to be active.
This mistake will be corrected in the next few days. We overdid it with protection.
We will also enable automatic saving of text while typing, so that after a crash or a browser crash we could continue
When should we expect all this happiness?
.