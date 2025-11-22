Errors, bugs, questions - page 1662
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Why the warning on a flat spot?
There is no overloading of this function with uchar. There is only char. That's why it alerts if the constant is larger than 127.
If it shows values similar to the truth, but counts on the wrong data, it turns out that the problem is in mql5 and not in the tester or visualizer.
In general, thank you for your participation, I will be fighting the problem in the long run. And will check on another, similar section of currency today. Maybe it's the ticks problem at this location, hhz?
Then why is there no error at all? There is no overloading for uchar arrays (if the help is correct).
Then why is there no error at all? Because there is no overloading for uchar arrays (if the help is correct).
Apparently because the arrays are identical. The difference between char and uchar is only in the compiler interpretation. In fact there should be no warning there, because nothing is actually truncated, you can make sure.
But this (and previous ones with typedef) are incidental errors - I have not found the main one yet, because there is no typedef with the same signature in the source program (as in this example).
I was able to make a test script close to the source program with an error during execution
Result: invalid function pointer call in 'Script2.mq5
And now the trick... - Replace GTW in all files with GT and check the result !
Please advise on the syntax, how to correctly rewrite a function like this
to something like
or something like this
I.e. don't write a separate part creating the structure to be returned.
Recently (since about a month) in discussions about 'Work' service projects, after typing a shitload of text with quotes and illustrations, after submitting it all goes into ... hole #403
Recently (since about a month) in discussions about 'Work' service projects, after typing a shitload of text with quotes and illustrations, after submitting it all goes into ... hole #403