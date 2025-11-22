Errors, bugs, questions - page 1660
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MT5, connected to MetaQuaotes Demo, often "beeps" with sound news.wav, however, no new news is displayed, lists in all other tabs (library, market, etc.) do not change, nothing is written in logs. I assume that the calendar is changing. But then it would not be bad to somehow highlight what exactly has changed. Now in the calendar is not even clear where the timestamp is and what event is next.
N I don't know why it's beeping either. Also MT5, connected to MetaQuaotes Demo, every day in the morning offers to update. Ok, yesterday there was a new build 1401, but what about other days?
It happens very rarely on MT4.
It's not working for me. Writes one single line in the log (see above) and that's it.
Windows XP SP3 x32, 1395. Certificate message appears when logging in. But it shouldn't affect the tester.
From the tester log.
Yes, it's not a typo. The leverage is 1:0 for some reason.
Trying to do debugging with this leverage in the tester. It only comes up with one line.
Is it possible to find out the size of the pointer outside the MCL at compile time?
Am I the only one with such a huge 2-3 second pause when starting a run?Where does the time in the locale go every time?!
Is it possible to find out pointer size outside MQL at compile time?
You can use the _IsX64 predefined variable to determine the bitness of the code being executed.
An example of how to use it can be found in this article.
If you create a txt file and click add to storage, the file is added and committed, but if you try to add an entire folder with multiple txt files, it fails ((((
Is it allowed to store txt files in storage ? I'm just asking so I don't get in trouble.
If you create a txt file and click add to storage, the file is added and committed, but if you try to add an entire folder with multiple txt files, it fails ((((
Is it allowed to store txt files in storage ? I want to make sure I will not get in trouble.
Although the help doesn't explicitly mention txt:
but essentially file, mq* files are text files.
In general checked - *.txt file is added to the repository.