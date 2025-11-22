Errors, bugs, questions - page 1660

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Stanislav Korotky:
MT5, connected to MetaQuaotes Demo, often "beeps" with sound news.wav, however, no new news is displayed, lists in all other tabs (library, market, etc.) do not change, nothing is written in logs. I assume that the calendar is changing. But then it would not be bad to somehow highlight what exactly has changed. Now in the calendar is not even clear where the timestamp is and what event is next.

N I don't know why it's beeping either. Also MT5, connected to MetaQuaotes Demo, every day in the morning offers to update. Ok, yesterday there was a new build 1401, but what about other days?

It happens very rarely on MT4.

 
fxsaber:

It's not working for me. Writes one single line in the log (see above) and that's it.

Windows XP SP3 x32, 1395. Certificate message appears when logging in. But it shouldn't affect the tester.

Same on Win7 x64.
 
Is it possible to find out the size of the pointer outside the MCL at compile time?
 

From the tester log.

FR      0       16:47:53.493    Core 1  initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:0

Yes, it's not a typo. The leverage is 1:0 for some reason.

Trying to do debugging with this leverage in the tester. It only comes up with one line.

2016.09.02 17:00:02     Tester  Leverage 1:0 set error
 
pavlick_:
Is it possible to find out the size of the pointer outside the MCL at compile time?
I don't understand anything )
 

Am I the only one with such a huge 2-3 second pause when starting a run?

MR      0       16:47:50.960    Tester  RTS-9.16: ticks data begins from 2016.08.01 00:00
LE      0       16:47:50.963    Core 1  agent process started
CE      0       16:47:51.473    Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
NR      0       16:47:52.736    Core 1  connected
DJ      0       16:47:52.741    Core 1  authorized (agent build 1401)
Where does the time in the locale go every time?!
 
pavlick_:
Is it possible to find out pointer size outside MQL at compile time?
No, MQL code can run in x86 and x64 "mode", so the size of the "external" pointer is not a constant at compile time.

You can use the _IsX64 predefined variable to determine the bitness of the code being executed.

An example of how to use it can be found in this article.
 
Ilyas:
Thank you.
 

If you create a txt file and click add to storage, the file is added and committed, but if you try to add an entire folder with multiple txt files, it fails ((((

Is it allowed to store txt files in storage ? I'm just asking so I don't get in trouble.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

If you create a txt file and click add to storage, the file is added and committed, but if you try to add an entire folder with multiple txt files, it fails ((((

Is it allowed to store txt files in storage ? I want to make sure I will not get in trouble.

Although the help doesn't explicitly mention txt:

  • The MQL5 Storage only works with the following file types: mq4, mq5, mqh, cpp, h, bmp, wav. Other types of files cannot be added to the repository.
  • You cannot add files larger than 64 MB to the repository.

but essentially file, mq* files are text files.

In general checked - *.txt file is added to the repository.

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