Errors, bugs, questions - page 1641

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Debug error (build 1383)
class A
{
public:
  static A* f() {return(NULL);}
  
  bool operator ==( int i) {return(true);}
};

void OnStart()
{
  A::f() == 0; // при дебаге возникает ошибка "invalid pointer access", релиз - все норм.
}
 

Ваш код находится на стадии черновика.

You can send it to the moderators for verification using the "Send to verification" button.

Help me find the "submit to review" button in the kodobase! One job has long had the status "submitted for verification" and the submit button is there if you edit a draft. Started to submit another job - no button. All the jobs are under MT5.

 
fxsaber:

Help me find the "submit for review" button in the kodobase! One job has long had the status "submitted for review" and the submit button is there if you edit a draft. Started to make another job - there is no button. All the jobs are under MT5.

The problem seems to be that there is no checkmark for "Formatting of text"

What do I do in this case? I have set the text but it is useless. Which moderator should I contact to solve the problem?

 
fxsaber:

The problem seems to be that there is no check mark for "Text formatting"

What do I do in this case? The text is formatted, but it's useless. Which moderator should I contact to solve the problem?

In each case you need to put your consent that everything has been read and you agree. Did you make sure you agreed in the text formulation section?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
In each case, you have to give your consent that everything has been read and you agree. Have you accurately confirmed your consent in the "Formation of the text" section?
Yes, of course. It's not even possible to go any further without consent. This is the third work I've submitted to the kodobase. Previously, the first time I managed to arrange everything to the state of sending. But now this button "to send" is not. I don't understand what's wrong.
 
Can anyone share quick implementation of multidimensional arrays in MQL with arbitrary structure? When translating Cish double *** to MQL objects (likeCArrayBase from the article and other improved analogues, but in any case in the form of lists of lists) the computational performance drops by 5-7 times.
 

MQL4. The compiler does not give an error for the script:

#property strict
void OnStart()
  {
   string array[2]={"a","b"};
   ArraySort(array);
  }

But after launching in MT4 an error appears in the logs:


We should have reported the error already at compile time.

 
Maxim Khrolenko:

MQL4. The compiler will not generate an error for the script:

but after launching it in MT4 an error appears in the logs:


We should have reported the error already at compile time.

I'm sorry, does having an axe in your hand mean you want to kill someone with it?

 
Karputov Vladimir:
In each case, you have to give your consent that everything has been read and you agree. Did you accurately confirm your consent in the "Formation of the text" section?
It turned out that I hadn't. Found out when I accidentally clicked on that text. Thank you!
 

After today's update on 18.08.2016 the OrderCalcMargin function started returning 0.

Terminal version Demo 5.00 build 1383

Validation code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//---
   double one_lot;
   if(!OrderCalcMargin(ORDER_TYPE_BUY,Symbol(),1.0,SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK), one_lot))return;
   Print("OneLot=",one_lot, " GetLastError=", GetLastError());
}

Terminal output:

2016.08.18 20:35:36.394 Test (EURUSD,H1) OneLot=0.0 GetLastError=0

ps: also wrote to servicedesk, but here, too, the topic is appropriate, so that perhaps this message will be faster to respond.

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