Error submit as seller document
Hermanto Antonis:
Hello, can anybody tell me how to fix this? I have submit document and got rejected so system told me to fix and solve the document, but there is no place or button for me to fix.
Click on the Seller option on the left, read carefully the requirements and re-submit your documents.
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Hello, can anybody tell me how to fix this? I have submit document and got rejected so system told me to fix and solve the document, but there is no place or button for me to fix.