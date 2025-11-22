Errors, bugs, questions - page 1646
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Hi all, I have iPhone 4 apple. I have lost the ability to close orders from my iPhone, what is the reason?I use MetaTrader 4. My brokeris Just2Trader-Demo.
Hello. Please describe your problem in details. Logs / screenshots are required.
Does it work from desktop ?
Then in your last post both paragraphs contradict each other.
No contradiction
The difference of two normalised doubles will always be zero if their normalised values are the same.
This statement is true. The following statement is also true
Moreover, it is possible to take two numbers whose normalized values are equal. But their normalized difference will not be equal to zero.
Please explain the following behaviour:
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Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2016.07.22 15:39
No contradiction
This statement is true. The following statement is also true
Are you sure?
The difference ... will equal zero
thenormalised difference will not equal zero.