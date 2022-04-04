Problem in submitting code
Farzad Zoghi :
I want to submit a code to CodeBase, but I cannot add pictures (there is no button for adding images) and also it shows 20% in front of the code step.
Hi,
Button not available if the user has a low rating.
You. An add the code and edit wi5h pics later on. 5o add a code increase your rating
Vladimir Karputov:
amando:
Hi, farzad, did you solve the problem?
Hi,
