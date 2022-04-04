Problem in submitting code

Hi,

I want to submit a code to CodeBase, but I cannot add pictures (there is no button for adding images) and also it shows 20% in front of the code step.

 
Farzad Zoghi :

Button Imagenot available if the user has a low rating.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Is there a place where we can check what the rating score allows you to do? For example, at 100, you can post, comment, etc..
 
Joe Varcoe:
No.

 
You. An add the code and edit wi5h pics later on. 5o add a code increase your rating
 
Thanks
 
amando:
I can't add the code. it's stuck on 20%
 
Hi, farzad, did you solve the problem?
