Errors, bugs, questions - page 1642
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After today's update on 18.08.2016 the OrderCalcMargin function started returning 0.
Terminal version Demo 5.00 build 1383
Test code:
Output in terminal:
2016.08.18 20:35:36.394 Test (EURUSD,H1) OneLot=0.0 GetLastError=0
ps: also wrote to servicedesk, but there's a suitable thread here too, so maybe this message will be responded to quicker.
No check on pure virtual method implementation
Debug error (build 1383)
Maybe it's not a serious bug, but it's always bugging me.
the essence of the graphical object such as OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL disappears a couple or one pixel, it seems nothing, but it's not good ...
it disappears at the top left when the object is in dark colours....
In MQL5\Include\environment.mqh there is such a double comparison
In Help, there is a variant from MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.mq4
In MQL5\Include\environment.mqh there is such a double comparison
In Help, there is a variant of MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.mq4
double Look. And we read it. And we see two ways of comparison:
Example:
Example:
The second way involves comparing the normalized difference of two real numbers to zero. It is useless to compare the difference of normalised numbers to zero, because any mathematical operation with normalised numbers results in an un-normalised result.
This is not true. The difference of two normalized doubles will always be zero if their normalized values are the same. I don't need to cite an example when comparing float and double. This is not the case of two double's.
Moreover you can take two numbers whose normalized values are equal to each other. But their normalized difference will not equal zero.
Compile error: ')' - not all control paths return a value