Errors, bugs, questions - page 1599

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Guys tell me when you set a new name, such as a graphical object button, the properties of the object saved? Pressed is pressed, colour, size.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Pastushak:
Guys tell me when you set a new name, such as a graphical object button, the properties of the object saved? Pressed is pressed, colour, size.
I will assume that yes, because the name is the same property of the object, as any other. And changing one property should not change any of the others.
 

Compilation error

template<typename T>
struct A {
        A( const T& t ) : t( t ) {} //error: 'A<int>' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call
        A() {}
        T t;
};
void OnStart()
{
        int i = 5;
        A<int> ii = i;
        A<A<int> > iii = ii;
}
 

Can you advise me, who knows? When testing the Expert Advisor on the history, the situation occurs when the equity graph goes in a sluggish sine wave till about 2013, and then it sort of starts working and starts a rapid growth.

Terminal: MT4.

I downloaded all of the history. Reinvestment is not used. I do not use Reinvestment and I do not use Fx-Lot trading. I do not understand what is the trick.

When I was using MT5 on FORTS, such bugs there were related to the absence of quality history for old periods. But there shouldn't be such a problem in MT4, or maybe there is?

The difference between 2010 - 2013 and 2013 - 2016 is huge. And i.e. it's the imperfection of history, or the market used to be like this and then became abruptly different.

Screenshot attached.

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Andrey Koldorkin:

Can you advise me, who knows? When testing the Expert Advisor on the history, the situation occurs when the equity graph goes in a sluggish sine wave until about 2013, and then it sort of starts working and starts a rapid growth.


.

It is because before 2013, it was 2012 and everybody thought that they were going to die and nobody wanted to work, including advisors - they were too lazy to do anything. But after 2012 was over and the world did not end - the EA decided to work ...

Of course, I don't know what was in his brain that he didn't want to work until 2013.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

It's just that before 2013 it was 2012 - and everyone thought they were going to die and no one particularly wanted to work, including councillors - they were too lazy to do anything. But after 2012 was over and the world didn't end - an advisor decided to work...

Of course, I don't know what was in his brain that he didn't want to work until 2013.

The thing is that there is no antagonism and personal antipathy to any dates and quotes in his code.
 
Andrey Koldorkin:
Well, the thing is that he has no antagonism or personal animosity towards any dates and quotes in his code.
Well unfortunately we don't know. I just assumed that it could be. But unfortunately on hot days - the antenna to transmit psychic signals - it also refuses to work, like EAs before 2012 12 12
[Deleted]  
Anton Zverev:

I have a holiday in a few weeks. I will be in a place where, if there is internet, it will be occasional (petrol station, café, etc.). I would like to program different ideas for TC, which I did not get to. And test it with five on real ticks. I may get the tick history without problems. Even offline the tick history works through CopyTicks. And how with the tester on vacation, where there is no internet?

SZY The Internet and rest - are not compatible. MT5 and rest is fine!

Thanks for the offline tester! It works.
[Deleted]  
The best indexing of mql5.com is done by Yandex. I couldn't find some of my posts by keywords through google, yahoo and bing - they gave out zero. Yandex - right there.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Well, unfortunately we don't know. I just suggested that it might be. But unfortunately on hot days, the psychic antenna is not working as well as the advisors from before 2012 12 12.

I was asking seriously, and you're making jokes.

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