Errors, bugs, questions - page 1597

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Alexander:
What is your operating system, bit rate? What is the build of the terminal? If you install the program from this link, will it run?
No, it won't.
Alexander:
What is your operating system, bit rate? What build of terminal? If you install the program from this link, will it start?
 
cthsq09022004:
No, it doesn't.
When you start it using your link, this window appears again:
Files:
zdz2oxkga_bkqzxkdd.jpg  334 kb
 
cthsq09022004:
When I run through your link, this window appears again:
Tried downloading version 5, same thing. What to do?
Files:
qcxxw8pl.png  244 kb
 
cthsq09022004:
Tried to try downloading version 5, same thing. What to do?
Something is interfering with the terminal process.

Check your computer for viruses or spyware.
Also, some online game "lancers" can interfere with other programs.
[Deleted]  
Slawa:
Thank you
Glad to be of help. Please pay attention to this post. Really need clarification! Thank you.
[Deleted]  
Anton Zverev:
Why is it impossible to set (modify)an open TPposition on MetaQuotes-Demo-hedge?
Confirm whether this is the case or not. On the Alpari demo, I modify TP on an open position with no problem. On the developers demo - no way.
 
Anton Zverev:
Confirm whether this is the case or not. On the Alpari demo I have no problem modifying TP on an open position. On the developers demo - no way.

Modifying stops works, just checked.

Why do you say that?

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Renat Fatkhullin:

Modification of stops works, just checked.

Why do you say that?

I double-click on the open position line in the Trade tab. A window appears

 
Anton Zverev:

I double-click on the open position line in the Trade tab. A window appears

и?
[Deleted]  

I change the fields, but the Change button remains greyed out. I fill the fields correctly.

UPD: made some switches between your demo and alpari. Button is now activated. Some kind of glitch.

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