Errors, bugs, questions - page 1597
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What is your operating system, bit rate? What is the build of the terminal? If you install the program from this link, will it run?
What is your operating system, bit rate? What build of terminal? If you install the program from this link, will it start?
No, it doesn't.
When I run through your link, this window appears again:
Tried to try downloading version 5, same thing. What to do?
Check your computer for viruses or spyware.
Also, some online game "lancers" can interfere with other programs.
Thank you
Why is it impossible to set (modify)an open TPposition on MetaQuotes-Demo-hedge?
Confirm whether this is the case or not. On the Alpari demo I have no problem modifying TP on an open position. On the developers demo - no way.
Modifying stops works, just checked.
Why do you say that?
Modification of stops works, just checked.
Why do you say that?
I double-click on the open position line in the Trade tab. A window appears
I double-click on the open position line in the Trade tab. A window appears
I change the fields, but the Change button remains greyed out. I fill the fields correctly.
UPD: made some switches between your demo and alpari. Button is now activated. Some kind of glitch.