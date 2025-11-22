Errors, bugs, questions - page 1604
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Symbolic links to help.
Thank you, I will look into it.
Compilation error
What was that line supposed to do differently?
Why would a pointer to a base class be cast to a derived class? Even if they are empty classes. What's the point of boring for?
If you really want to, you may shove the dynamic cast everywhere without thinking twice.
Gentlemen developers, advise how to "cool down" the ardour of testing agents? I'm doing EA based on neural networks. CPU cores are 100% loaded all day long, when it's hot at home the computer shuts down. I have installed a program for "strangling agents" but they (agents) are stronger.
Gentlemen developers, advise how to "cool down" the ardour of testing agents? I am doing EA based on neural networks. CPU cores are 100% loaded all day long, when it's hot at home the computer shuts down. I have installed a program for "strangling agents" but they (agents) are stronger.
How do agents NOT accept tasks from the Cloud?
Tasks not from the cloud, tasks from my optimiser.
It is then possible to disable some agents (both on your computer and on the local network). This way disabled agents will not receive tasks, which means the CPU will not be 100% utilised:
Thank you, it seems to be working (I'm looking at the temperature).
Is there no "gentler" way? I.e. To make everything work for example 50% ?
Thank you, it seems to be working (I'm looking at the temperature).
Is there no "gentler" way? I.e. To make everything work for example 50%?
Of course there is. Here it is :)
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Errors, Bugs, Questions
Karputov Vladimir, 2016.06.19 14:44
Then you can disable some agents (both on your computer and on the local network). Thus disabled agents will not receive tasks, and therefore the processor will not be loaded to 100%:
Just kidding.
In general you can manage the power saving mode on your computer - but this software has to come from the motherboard manufacturer. Set the power saving/environmental mode there and your computer won't run any faster than your smartphone. This varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, but CPU frequency drops significantly.