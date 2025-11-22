Errors, bugs, questions - page 1604

New comment
 
Sergei Vladimirov:
Symbolic links to help.
can you go into more detail, step by step
[Deleted]  
Anton Zverev:
Thank you, I will look into it.
The example given in the help is clear. But it's not obvious at all where it could be useful.
[Deleted]  
A100:

Compilation error

What was that line supposed to do differently?

const B *b1 =             (const B *)( a ); //error: 'const' - unexpected token

Why would a pointer to a base class be cast to a derived class? Even if they are empty classes. What's the point of boring for?

If you really want to, you may shove the dynamic cast everywhere without thinking twice.

 
I can't install the MT5 terminal - it requires username and password for the proxy server settings, but where can I get them right away...)
 

Gentlemen developers, advise how to "cool down" the ardour of testing agents? I'm doing EA based on neural networks. CPU cores are 100% loaded all day long, when it's hot at home the computer shuts down. I have installed a program for "strangling agents" but they (agents) are stronger.

 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

Gentlemen developers, advise how to "cool down" the ardour of testing agents? I am doing EA based on neural networks. CPU cores are 100% loaded all day long, when it's hot at home the computer shuts down. I have installed a program for "strangling agents" but they (agents) are stronger.

How do I stop agents from accepting tasks from the Cloud?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
How do agents NOT accept tasks from the Cloud?
Tasks are not from the cloud, my optimiser's tasks.
 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:
Tasks not from the cloud, tasks from my optimiser.

It is then possible to disable some agents (both on your computer and on the local network). This way disabled agents will not receive tasks, which means the CPU will not be 100% utilised:

turning off agents

 

Thank you, it seems to be working (I'm looking at the temperature).

Is there no "gentler" way? I.e. To make everything work for example 50% ?

 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

Thank you, it seems to be working (I'm looking at the temperature).

Is there no "gentler" way? I.e. To make everything work for example 50%?

Of course there is. Here it is :)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Errors, Bugs, Questions

Karputov Vladimir, 2016.06.19 14:44

Then you can disable some agents (both on your computer and on the local network). Thus disabled agents will not receive tasks, and therefore the processor will not be loaded to 100%:

turning off agents

Just kidding.

In general you can manage the power saving mode on your computer - but this software has to come from the motherboard manufacturer. Set the power saving/environmental mode there and your computer won't run any faster than your smartphone. This varies from manufacturer to manufacturer, but CPU frequency drops significantly.


1...159715981599160016011602160316041605160616071608160916101611...3193
New comment