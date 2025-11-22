Errors, bugs, questions - page 1601
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What's the problem with using it there? Like this:
or like this:
and more options you can think of :)
Your options do not work
I output 10 parameters in one line, as on the screenshot it all merges
It should be separate.
dfvlpj fokpshfuok flcop 543654368435646
kpfk kfpc kpukpykpykernononeokp 3erererecrvpykrvenoaroneov
Your Options do not work
I output 10 parameters in one line, as in the screenshot it all merges
It's supposed to be separate.
dfvlpj fokpshfuok flcop 543654368435646
kpafc kfpc kpukpykpykernononeocp 3erererecvpkrvpykrvenoaroneov
Is it a bug or a feature of MT5, the vertical line on the H4 chart is not drawn at the time of the candle, but randomly. The screenshot shows that the line is at 17:30 in spite of the fact that it was drawn on the H4 chart. There, on the screenshot, is all the information about the MT version.
Is it a bug or a feature of MT5, the vertical line on the H4 chart is not drawn at the time of the candle, but randomly. The screenshot shows that the line is at 17:30 in spite of the fact that it was drawn on the H4 chart. There, on the screenshot, is all the information about the MT version.
Service - Settings - Charts - Precise timeline.
A window opened in MT4 to generate an RSA key - what is this? Didn't have this before - clarification of need and necessity required.
A window opened in MT4 to generate an RSA key - what is this? Didn't have this before - clarification of need and necessity required.
RSA 1024bit: Advanced Security in MetaTrader 4
RSA 1024bit: Advanced Security in MetaTrader 4
So it depends on the particular broker or bank? I've tried so many of them, but I've never seen such a window.