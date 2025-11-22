Errors, bugs, questions - page 1601

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coderex:

What's the problem with using it there? Like this:

or like this:

and more options you can think of :)

Your options do not work

I output 10 parameters in one line, as on the screenshot it all merges

It should be separate.


dfvlpj fokpshfuok flcop 543654368435646

kpfk kfpc kpukpykpykernononeokp 3erererecrvpykrvenoaroneov

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Your Options do not work

I output 10 parameters in one line, as in the screenshot it all merges

It's supposed to be separate.


dfvlpj fokpshfuok flcop 543654368435646

kpafc kfpc kpukpykpykernononeocp 3erererecvpkrvpykrvenoaroneov

Indeed, this control character does not work in printers, only works when writing to file :( although the other control characters work fine, even carriage return and line break work fine. Sorry for the confusion, maybe some errors in the developers, ask them through the servicedesk and here write their response, if it will not be difficult.
 

Is it a bug or a feature of MT5, the vertical line on the H4 chart is not drawn at the time of the candle, but randomly. The screenshot shows that the line is at 17:30 in spite of the fact that it was drawn on the H4 chart. There, on the screenshot, is all the information about the MT version.


[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:

Is it a bug or a feature of MT5, the vertical line on the H4 chart is not drawn at the time of the candle, but randomly. The screenshot shows that the line is at 17:30 in spite of the fact that it was drawn on the H4 chart. There, on the screenshot, is all the information about the MT version.

Service - Settings - Charts - Precise time scale.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Service - Settings - Charts - Precise timeline.
Thank you, I see. I foolishly thought it should be the other way round. I don't even remember when it was checked, or if it was checked by default...
 

A window opened in MT4 to generate an RSA key - what is this? Didn't have this before - clarification of need and necessity required.

 
-Aleks-:

A window opened in MT4 to generate an RSA key - what is this? Didn't have this before - clarification of need and necessity required.

RSA 1024bit: Advanced Security in MetaTrader 4
 
Karputov Vladimir:
RSA 1024bit: Advanced Security in MetaTrader 4
Thanks - asked a number of questions there.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
RSA 1024bit: Advanced Security in MetaTrader 4
So it depends on the particular broker or bank? I've tried so many of them and never had such a window.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
So it depends on the particular broker or bank? I've tried so many of them, but I've never seen such a window.
Probably some linguist/practitioner on the trading server has turned on an extra checkbox :)
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