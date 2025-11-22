Errors, bugs, questions - page 1592
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Variable bug
Build 1340 MT5.
If you put in variables:
The compiler will not give an error, but in the EA parameters on the chart - these parameters will disappear.
So it's like two different variables, although they are the same.
Good day!
Thank you for the feedback. We have reproduced the problem.
How did you manage? Write to servicedesk, please.
Optimisation report data do not match real data
Optimisation report data do not match real data
I create a button
Adding a handler
Button press does not work in strategy tester, in demo/real - apparently an error (replay from 2016.05.25)
Looks like it was left unnoticed by the developers
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester
Error cannot refresh history [4073] MT4
Anton Zverev, 2016.06.01 19:24
I've seen many EAs fail (MT4 build 950) on real account.
Here is terminal log after which it has happened
Log
MarketInfo was giving out in log cannot refresh history [4073], it returns zero!
SymbolInfoDouble returned zero!
ArrayCopyRates returned -1!
Normally (even when not logged) SymbolInfoDouble and ArrayCopyRates returns correct data. So when I requested price for an existing symbol, I thought I'd get exactly what's in the Market Watch. But no! A zero value right on the real account during a long terminal operation is just because the connection with the trade server was interrupted (for whatever reason).
Is it normal?
I create a button
Adding a handler
Button press doesn't work in strategy tester, it works in demo/real - error apparently (replay from 2016.05.25)
In the testerOnChartEvent doesn't work... It's been like this for a long time and it's written in the help...
Seems to have gone unnoticed by the developers
One wacko got banned, couldn't reply.
Easy on the bends.
PS You were warned once before not to publicly discuss the actions of moderators.
Have you contacted your broker for an explanation as to why there was no connection to his trading server?