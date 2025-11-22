Errors, bugs, questions - page 1595
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If an order is closed by a stop loss, the comment should be [SL] [sl] [s/l] normally, right or wrong? It says so in the help. But the comment is blank and the order closed on stop-loss - 2016.06.06.15:33:18.140 '52722': order #4802270 buy 0.02 EURUSD.ecn at 1.13634 closed due to stop-loss at price 1.13620. Is this a mistake? How do I know then that the order closed on a stop-loss?
The program reads StringFind(OrderComment()), and in the history of the account in the comment is an empty string, on the demo when closing on the sl comment was put, in real life is not
Here's something for you to think about
StringFind
Search for a substring in a string.
intStringFind(
stringstring_value,//string we are looking for
stringmatch_substring,//what we are searching for
intstart_pos=0// which position to start search
);
Parameters
string_value
[in] String to search in.
match_substring
[in] Match_substring to be searched.
start_pos=0
[in] Position in the string where the search should be started.
Returned value
Returns the number of the position in the string at which the substring to be searched starts, or -1 if no substring is found.
There is no uniformity in logical expressions
It would be logical to interpret both expressions in the same way
Expressions of the second type quite often result implicitly from macrosubstitutions, and superfluous expressions cause confusion
In MT4 when using the standard zigzag the hairpin has turned black (the correct colour is green). The colour scheme settings are standard, but changed the background from black to white to make the problem visible.
There's something wrong with the picture
YandexBrowser Version 16.4.1.8949
The compiler does not specify an array index
I've noticed a difference in the display of text on the canvas and with the text marker.
Is there any mode for canva to display as a text marker?
This is needed when combining controls based on a canvas with graphical objects. The lettering on them looks different.
I've noticed a difference in the display of text on the canvas and with the text marker.
Is there any mode for canva to display as a text marker?
This is needed when combining controls based on a canvas with graphical objects. The lettering on them looks different.