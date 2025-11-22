Errors, bugs, questions - page 1594
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's slow for me. I want to do everything through memory. Actually this is being done now, but I have to call GlobalMemoryStatusEx and find out the size available.
It's really not clear what the practical purpose of TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE is, then? Why introduce it if it makes us neither happy nor unhappy
Well, not everyone who uses this functionality is in the cloud, and it wasn't invented for you personally :)
It's not about me personally, this topic was brought up by someone else, and it wasn't about the cloud. If you come here to troll, please do it somewhere else.
Crash terminal (build 1241\32) when starting the Expert Advisor either immediately or after going to the Dependencies tab
The Test1 script was once added to favourites. Now the script is gone, the terminal has been rebooted several times, it is not in the General tab, but there is a non-existent link in the Favorites tab
The script was not deleted from the terminal, but through the file system and the General tab understands that the script was previously deleted, but the Favorites tab does not.
It's not about me personally, it's a topic that was raised by someone else, and it's not about the cloud. If you're here to troll, please do it somewhere else.
that phrase is yours:
I answered it...
As for trolling, there was a question, I wrote an answer to it. All you do here is reproach for shortcomings and useless functionality, so go trolling yourself somewhere else :)
MetaTrader 4, build 970
Not loading .ex4 libraries
Looking for library via a totally different route
Everything was working before
The compiler does not generate an error
MetaTrader 4. Build (970) updated, but problem remains
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
A100, 2016.05.04 18:43
MT4/950/32. Loss of digits when changing profile
Changing profile via toolbar icon - immediately loss of digits on price scale (picture on left). Then when I change the chart by selecting another tab - the digits are restored (picture on the right). Windows 8.1/32. Resolution 1024x768, I also tried 1280x1024. The scale is 125%. One digit was lost on 4 characters, two on five.
It must have started right after I increased font size in MT4 to MT5