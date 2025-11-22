Errors, bugs, questions - page 1594

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Andrey Voytenko:

It's slow for me. I want to do everything through memory. Actually this is being done now, but I have to call GlobalMemoryStatusEx and find out the size available.

I can't even imagine why such a large amount of data should be analysed, what's the use of it? Obviously the usage will be private as not all PCs have the same resources as you. It definitely makes sense to look at changing algorithms. For example, try to determine the volume of tick history for one instrument per day or per trading session if it is an exchange, and take them in periods of a day or for each session.
 
Alexey Navoykov:

It's really not clear what the practical purpose of TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE is, then? Why introduce it if it makes us neither happy nor unhappy

Not everyone who uses this functionality works in the cloud, and it wasn't invented for you personally :)
 
coderex:
Well, not everyone who uses this functionality is in the cloud, and it wasn't invented for you personally :)

It's not about me personally, this topic was brought up by someone else, and it wasn't about the cloud. If you come here to troll, please do it somewhere else.

 

Crash terminal (build 1241\32) when starting the Expert Advisor either immediately or after going to the Dependencies tab

Files:
Crash.ex5  14 kb
 

The Test1 script was once added to favourites. Now the script is gone, the terminal has been rebooted several times, it is not in the General tab, but there is a non-existent link in the Favorites tab

The script was not deleted from the terminal, but through the file system and the General tab understands that the script was previously deleted, but the Favorites tab does not.

 
Alexey Navoykov:

It's not about me personally, it's a topic that was raised by someone else, and it's not about the cloud. If you're here to troll, please do it somewhere else.

that phrase is yours:

Зачем его было вводить, если нам от него ни горячо, ни холодно

I answered it...

As for trolling, there was a question, I wrote an answer to it. All you do here is reproach for shortcomings and useless functionality, so go trolling yourself somewhere else :)

 

MetaTrader 4, build 970

Not loading .ex4 libraries

#import "Q:\\Lib\\4\\Config.ex4"

Looking for library via a totally different route

Everything was working before

 

The compiler does not generate an error

struct S {
        S( const S& s ) : i( s.i ) { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); }
        S()                        { Print( __FUNCSIG__ ); }
        int i;
};
S f() { return (S)NULL; } //не выдает ошибку - ошибка выявляется только при выполнении
S g() { return    NULL; } //ошибка
 

MetaTrader 4. Build (970) updated, but problem remains

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

A100, 2016.05.04 18:43

MT4/950/32. Loss of digits when changing profile

Changing profile via toolbar icon - immediately loss of digits on price scale (picture on left). Then when I change the chart by selecting another tab - the digits are restored (picture on the right). Windows 8.1/32. Resolution 1024x768, I also tried 1280x1024. The scale is 125%. One digit was lost on 4 characters, two on five.

It must have started right after I increased font size in MT4 to MT5


[Deleted]  
If an order is closed by a stop loss, the comment should be [SL] [sl] [s/l] normally, right or wrong? It says so in the help. But the comment is blank and the order closed on stop-loss - 2016.06.06.15:33:18.140 '52722': order #4802270 buy 0.02 EURUSD.ecn at 1.13634 closed due to stop-loss at price 1.13620. Is this a mistake? How do I know then that the order closed on a stop-loss?
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