Errors, bugs, questions - page 1606
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The script is not loading from Explorer
If you open ...{MQL5\Scripts\Test.ex5 in Explorer, only MetaTrader is loaded, but the script itself is not loaded
But if you open .doc or .xls from the file explorer, not only Microsoft Word or Excel is loaded, but also the file itself
The script is not loading from Explorer
If you open ...{MQL5\Scripts\Test.ex5 in Explorer, only MetaTrader is loaded, but the script itself is not loaded
But if you open .doc or .xls from the file explorer, not only Microsoft Word or Excel is loaded, but also the file itself
No one answered in the thread, I'll try to write here
Why does the code print zeros instead of margin in the first four values? MT4 build 971, leverage 1:1000, EURUSD.
And why does it output a wild value of $25000 forMODE_MARGINHEDGED?
ForMODE_MARGINREQUIRED it is correct, margin per lot = $378.10
Output string:
2016.06.20 16:44:09.463 ShowImportantParams EURUSD.e,M1: 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 378.10 25000.00 no error
build 1347. server RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5. demo
XXXYYY.e symbols look like this.
I press Enter on the chart and enter "EURCAD.e" - it does not change to EURCAD. Throw it to the chart from Market Watch and it will be switched.
If I press Enter and type "15:28" on M1 Chart, the chart will not change to 15:28, but to 14:00. Restarts and changing the chart symbol doesn't help.
Is this a bug? Is it reproducible?
Running a new script on top of an old one certainly interrupts the operation of the old one (it's not uncommon to run a long-playing or looping script). Running a new EA on top of an old one is for example preceded by a question "Do you really want to add 'new' instead of 'old' ?". Having such a question for scripts would be a good idea.
There are zeros in the "Profit" column.
2016.06.23 12:44:31.927 Terminal Windows 10 Pro (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, Intel Core i5-2500 @ 3.30GHz, RAM: 3140 / 8174 Mb, HDD: 23044 / 276937 Mb, GMT+05:00
2016.06.23 12:44:31.926 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1340 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Closed the positions manually by clicking the cross:
2016.06.23 12:51:50.090 Trades '2017933': order #205380294 sell 1.00 / 1.00 EURUSD at 1.13297 done in 67 ms
2016.06.23 12:51:50.090 Trades '2017933': deal #204970374 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.13297 done (based on order #205380294)
2016.06.23 12:51:50.023 Trades '2017933': exchange sell 1.00 EURUSD at market, close #205379221 buy 1.00 EURUSD 1.13296
2016.06.23 12:51:48.170 Trades '2017933': order #205380291 sell 1.00 / 1.00 GBPUSD at 1.47518 done in 67 ms
2016.06.23 12:51:48.170 Trades '2017933': deal #204970370 sell 1.00 GBPUSD at 1.47518 done (based on order #205380291)
2016.06.23 12:51:48.103 Trades '2017933': exchange sell 1.00 GBPUSD at market, close #205379307 buy 1.00 GBPUSD 1.47603
this is what the history shows
MT4 971 build - the vertical optimisation results scale is unevenly marked - is this the intention?
MT4 971 build:Cannot change object creation time via ObjectGetInteger. Bug or bug?
The ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration contains two Create times numbered 9 and 10 respectively. Create time number 9 contains 0 and allows you to change it with the script but nothing happens. Create time number 10 contains a real datetime, but throws an error when you try to change it:
4201 ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_PROPERTY Unknown object property requested
and again nothing happens.
The motivation for this is to change the order in which the graphical elements are displayed, since the older ones are under the newer ones.
MT4 971 build:Cannot change object creation time via ObjectGetInteger. Bug or a bug?
And you can't. This is the object creation time, r/o property (read only)
First delete the object, then create it again.
And it won't. This is the same as the object creation time, r/o property (read only)
First delete the object, then create it again.