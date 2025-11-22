Errors, bugs, questions - page 2340
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I haven't looked into it yet. The variant with the library should work - I'll write a library in the Expert Advisor I'm going to mess with, so there would be a panel for manual trading.
Is it possible to attach (run) an infinite trading script in MT4 visual mode parallel to a test EA?
scripts in visual testing mode can be thrown on the test chart, but it will not be able to trade
i also want to make a mischief )))). i have a f-function somewhere that gets the time in seconds to close the bar as a parameter and the result true/false if there are less seconds than in the parameter - i had a customer who wanted to remove limit orders that did not work xxx-seconds before the bar closes, in the all ticks mode it works like clockwork
so, you could add a lot of random actions to your test EA and at random moments of time: close one order, close all orders, open a new order.... If your code works with orders by MagikNumber, then it is not difficult to implement, instead of adding graphical elements
scripts in visual testing mode can be thrown on the test chart, but it will not be able to trade
And on the whole according to your question: make a mess )))) i have a f-function somewhere that gets the time in seconds to close the bar as a parameter and the result is true/false if there are less seconds than in the parameter - i had a request to remove limit orders that did not work xxx-seconds before the bar closes, in the all ticks mode it works like clockwork
so, you could add a lot of random actions to your test EA and at random moments of time: close one order, close all orders, open a new order.... If your code works with orders by MagikNumber, then it is not difficult to implement it, instead of adding graphical elements
I need to debug every manual situation. That's why an automatic gadget won't do.
Figured out a good bibla for my purposes.
I've done it, I've found a good one. On the basis of good library (for the author - thank you, I won't comment his name just in case, because it's related to Market) for my aims I'll post a short cross-platform EA for manual trading
The code should tell you how to connect it to your EA and start messing with it. It's a pity there's no pending order setting.
It should be immediately clear from the code how to tap into your EA and start messing with it. It's a pity that there is no setting of pending orders.
I have sketched a variant for the delayed orders
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: MT4Orders
fxsaber, 2018.12.05 19:43
If you click Download on the MT4 free Market product on the website, this appears
If I understand correctly, selecting the right button is another way to get mt4setup.
If I understand correctly, selecting the right button is another way to get mt4setup.
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe
installs a fiver. shh, no.
although maybe the parameters have an effect, but it's unlikely.
Compilation errors
It would be good if in case of errors of separate passes it would be possible to understand, at what input parameters this pass was made.
Now in the build 1957 I have constantly part of passes during optimization ends with No memory error, the number of pass is indicated, but how to know what input data were used in this case? It seems that information about all passes is stored in a special file - how to get to it?
Error during compilation
Otherwise:
It's fine. What difference does it make?
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