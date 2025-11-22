Errors, bugs, questions - page 1487

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Aleksandr Novikov:

I thank you, of course, for trying to help! BUT!!!

I specifically pointed out the link to the forum I was asking about.


Where's the asterisk? If it works, why castrate it?

Oops, yeah, didn't notice. Was talking about mql5.com. I assume you're logged into your account, right?
[Deleted]  

I want to see my latest messages (and that's it). Pulls up a bunch of messages from both the marketplace and the codebase.

Galmo.

 
Vasyl Nosal:

I want to see my latest messages (and that's it). Pulls up a bunch of messages from both the marketplace and the codebase.

Galmo.

You need to enable a filter. For example, forum filter is enabled below:

Filter by nickname and forum

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

The site search is not working properly. I type in "MQL5 Wizard". I choose the "Articles" section. The result.

Sometimes wrong screenshots are also inserted.

The search has already started.
 
How to make, that at start of visualization of the adviser in the tester, the chart with all used indicators would open?
otherwise it opens a blank chart
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:

You need to include a filter. For example, a forum filter is enabled below:

Thank you.
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Novikov:
How to make, that at start of visualization of the adviser in the tester, the chart with all used indicators would open?
otherwise an empty chart opens
Remove IndicatorTesterHide from the EA code.
 
Comments not relevant to this topic have been moved to "Indicator rendering problems".
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

How can I subscribe to a topic at forum.mql4.com?

Do I have to search for it all the time and write down the name of the topic in a notebook?

The forum is some kind of truncated. The functionality is ZERO!

So will the answer or will it go down in history, as always, as an uncomfortable question?

Or the administration only knows how to change the sequence of links in the top menu?

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Novikov:

Will there be an answer, or will it go down in history as an uncomfortable question as usual?

Or is the administration only able to change the sequence of links in the top menu?

Even though I'm not from the administration, you haven't answered my question either...

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