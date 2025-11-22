Errors, bugs, questions - page 1364
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Works if the .set is in the \symbolsets folder, although it can be saved in any folder
Special feature: the original order is not restored if you switch several times
Where should the \symbolsets folder be located? My folder is \MT4\history\symbolsets\ and there are no sets in the pop-up menu.
I cannot understand why the EA does not start in the Strategy Tester; it opens the test window in visualization mode and closes it immediately. I am pasting a screenshot of the message in the journal. The EA compiles without errors but is instantly unloaded. The other earlier versions of this EA are running fine in the tester.
Previous post: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1382#comment_1858987
MT5 build 1150
Here is the tester log file, I put my comments into it, can you suggest something?
After cutting the EA code many times I tried to run it on different versions of terminal. I've got the old version of the terminal for another account and MQ-Demo.
And oh my god, the Expert Advisor worked in the Strategy Tester, it was build 930. However, after upgrading to build 1150 the EA stopped working in the same way as it did in my basic MT5 trading account. Question to the developers: what did they do to the compiler in 1150 that the EA compiled in the new version does not work?As I wrote above, the compiler doesn't give out ANY errors. If it knew what to fix, I'd fix it, but I don't know what to do.
Dear developers!
I can't understand, if there is an input enumerated data type, will it be optimised or will all values be random?
And how do I change the copy ratio ? And explain the 70-year-old expert, where it can be seen in the magazine? Sincerely Alexander.
Tools: Journal - User interface.
I want all copied trades to be made with a fixed volume of 1.0 lot. Is this possible?
In my Provider account all trades are executed with a volume of 0.1 lot. I would like to have trades copied to me with more volume, e.g. 0.3 lots. Can I increase volume by myself?
How is the percentage ratio of my Provider's and Subscriber's trades rounded?
Market Overview/Save as...
It saves, it saves all right. But it won't read.
It saves, it saves all right. But it won't read it.
What is your operating system, what is the bit rate, what is the build of the terminal, what is the startup mode, where is the terminal folder and the terminal data folder, is UAC enabled? What user and with what rights is the application started?
What is your operating system, what is the bit rate, what is the build of the terminal, what is the startup mode, where is the terminal folder and the terminal data folder located, is UAC enabled? What user and what permissions do you have to run the application?
Win 8.1 x64, MT4 build 4.00.854 started in /portable mode as a normal user and with administrator rights (same result), terminal folder is located on second logical drive after system drive, UAC is enabled.
This problem with the English interface, and with the Russian localization in general trouble.
Tools: Journal - User Interface.
I want all copied trades to be made with a fixed volume of 1.0 lot. Is this possible?
In my Provider account all trades are executed with a volume of 0.1 lot. I would like to have trades copied to me with more volume, e.g. 0.3 lots. Can I increase volume by myself?
How is the percentage ratio of my Provider's and Subscriber's trades rounded?