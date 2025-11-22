Errors, bugs, questions - page 1367
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In the terminal, go to the "Log" tab. Now RIGHT-click on any entry in the "Log" tab -> a context menu will appear, select "View" in this menu -> a log viewer will open. Now you need to select all information in the window: LEFT mouse button click on the topmost line, then scroll down the list to the bottom and hold down the "shift" key and LEFT mouse button click on the bottom line. As a result, all rows will be highlighted. It remains to click inside of selected RIGHT mouse button and in the context menu select a command to copy.
Now that the text from the log file has been copied into memory, you need to write a new post on this forum and paste the text from memory as code (this is done as follows:Properly paste code on the forum).
In the terminal, go to the "Log" tab. Now RIGHT-click on any entry in the "Log" tab -> a context menu will appear, select "View" in this menu -> a log viewer will open. Now you need to select all information in the window: LEFT mouse button click on the topmost line, then scroll down the list to the bottom and hold down the "shift" key and LEFT mouse button click on the bottom line. As a result, all rows will be highlighted. It remains to click inside of selected RIGHT mouse button and in the context menu select a command to copy.
Now, when the text from the log file is copied into memory, it is necessary to write a new message on this forum and paste the text from memory in the form of a code (it is done so:Insert code correctly in the forum).
In the terminal, go to the "Log" tab. Now RIGHT-click on any entry in the "Log" tab -> a context menu will appear, select "View" -> the log viewer will open. Now you need to select all information in the window: LEFT mouse button click on the topmost line, then scroll down the list to the bottom and hold down the "shift" key and LEFT mouse button click on the bottom line. As a result, all rows will be highlighted. It remains to click inside of selected RIGHT mouse button and in the context menu select a command to copy.
Now, when the text from the log file is copied into memory, it is necessary to write a new message on this forum and paste the text from memory in the form of a code (it is done so:Insert code correctly in the forum).
No, I don't.
Write to servicedesk. You need to describe everything in as much detail as possible.
It's not reproducible with us.
Write to servicedesk. You need to describe all the details.
It does not work with us.
You asked a ton of questions in 4 posts instead of just asking for a screenshot of the version, bit rate of the terminal, the terminal itself (the symbols and orders open) and the OS of the PC itself.
Twitch in the Market Review: the time is then normal, then strictly -5 minutes. Started recently.
build 1159 Win8.1\32. MetaQuotes-Demo
And programmatically ::TimeCurrent() too. If you refresh more than one second, it's immediately noticeable.
Terminal restarting has not changed the behavior - it seems that the quotes are received with a 5 min delay for some symbol
In the terminal, go to the "Log" tab. Now RIGHT-click on any entry in the "Log" tab -> a context menu will appear, select "View" -> the log viewer will open. Now you need to select all information in the window: LEFT mouse button click on the topmost line, then scroll down the list to the bottom and hold down the "shift" key and LEFT mouse button click on the bottom line. As a result, all rows will be highlighted. It remains to click inside of selected RIGHT mouse button and in the context menu select a command to copy.
Now, when the text from the log file is copied into memory, it is necessary to write a new message on this forum and paste the text from memory in the form of a code (it is done so:Insert code correctly in the forum).
I am doing everything as you wrote, put the code, but for some reason in the text does not appear.
And now they will tell you to go to support, there you will be asked 20 questions and even if you answer them, you will not see an adequate answer to solve the problem.
Oh yes, they will tell you to change the browser.
And now they will tell you to go to support, there you will be asked 20 questions and even if you answer them, you will not see an adequate answer to solve the problem.
Oh yes, they will tell you to change your browser.
Write to servicedesk. It needs to be described in as much detail as possible.
It's not playing here.
Strange, it's working now, I haven't made any changes...
If it happens again, I'll let you know.