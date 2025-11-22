Errors, bugs, questions - page 1368

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Karputov Vladimir:
Has the day been hard or what? Don't put it on the back burner.
Yup, it's been 6 days since they added an update on two new parameters. i'm sick of it. i have a couple more code improvements to make before they do it.
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:
Yup update on 2 new parameters for 6 days now. i'm sick of it. i have to update it a couple more times before the code gets better.

Are you familiar with the regulations at all?

... All products sold through the Market service are pre-screened and pre-moderated. The usual timeframe for checking a Product is one week, but checking can be completed before that time...

Правила покупки торговых роботов, индикаторов, книг и журналов в MetaTrader Market
Правила покупки торговых роботов, индикаторов, книг и журналов в MetaTrader Market
  • www.mql5.com
Общие положения и правила пользования сервисом Market
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

Bring back Agents ( online tester ) in MT4

how to live ?))

after 8 hours ))))

I've written an absolute MT4, I need to test it to know her side, but it seems I will find out in a week).

I think i need it in a week.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Are you familiar with the regulations at all?

... All products sold through the Market service are pre-screened and pre-moderated. The Product is normally given one week to be checked, but the check can be completed before that time...

1. The point is when they check, not "troll" they said "Found an error X. Either readjust for an error or add checks for a ban," I made a ban, they did not explain in response and rejected the update. Such a feeling that they are there for the interest of waiting until I adjust it to the metals to see what happens.

 
Leanid Aladzyeu:
If a mistake is found, please correct it. And one more thing: before you write your opus, please put punctuation marks. It's really hard to understand what you're thinking.
 
Leanid Aladzyeu:

8 hours later )))

I've written an absolute MMM, I need to test it to know its sides, but I think I'll find out in a week).

I think it's time to buy an MT4 notebook, I won't be able to do it for a week without making codes.

Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?

There have never been agents online in 4. There's nothing to bring back.

 
Alexey Da:

Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?

There were never any agents online in 4. There is nothing to bring back.

2 years ago I saw it here ( it's time to go on holiday )

Then why not add? in mt4

 
Alexey Da:

Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?

There were never any agents online in 4. There is nothing to bring back.

+100500. I've been sitting here wondering what else there is to return...
 

I should say right away that I have never used arbitrage and know very little about how it works,

But referring to this topic

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/61559

The question is if it is forbidden, then why do such EAs have a place in Market?

Выводил ли кто деньги у брокера используя арбитражные стратегии?
Выводил ли кто деньги у брокера используя арбитражные стратегии?
  • www.mql5.com
Выводил ли кто деньги у брокера используя арбитражные стратегии? - - Категория: автоматические торговые системы
 

stringChartSymbol(
longchart_id=0// chart ID
);

Returned value: If there is no chart, an empty string is returned.

Ifchart_id < 0, the current chart symbol is returned when _LastError = 0.

Other ::ChartXXX(...), for example ::ChartPeriod( -1 ), generate ERR_CHART_WRONG_IDunder similar conditions

1...136113621363136413651366136713681369137013711372137313741375...3193
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