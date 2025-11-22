Errors, bugs, questions - page 1368
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Has the day been hard or what? Don't put it on the back burner.
Yup update on 2 new parameters for 6 days now. i'm sick of it. i have to update it a couple more times before the code gets better.
Are you familiar with the regulations at all?
... All products sold through the Market service are pre-screened and pre-moderated. The usual timeframe for checking a Product is one week, but checking can be completed before that time...
Bring back Agents ( online tester ) in MT4
how to live ?))
after 8 hours ))))
I've written an absolute MT4, I need to test it to know her side, but it seems I will find out in a week).
I think i need it in a week.
Are you familiar with the regulations at all?
... All products sold through the Market service are pre-screened and pre-moderated. The Product is normally given one week to be checked, but the check can be completed before that time...
1. The point is when they check, not "troll" they said "Found an error X. Either readjust for an error or add checks for a ban," I made a ban, they did not explain in response and rejected the update. Such a feeling that they are there for the interest of waiting until I adjust it to the metals to see what happens.
8 hours later )))
I've written an absolute MMM, I need to test it to know its sides, but I think I'll find out in a week).
I think it's time to buy an MT4 notebook, I won't be able to do it for a week without making codes.
Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?
There have never been agents online in 4. There's nothing to bring back.
Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?
There were never any agents online in 4. There is nothing to bring back.
2 years ago I saw it here ( it's time to go on holiday )
Then why not add? in mt4
Is it possible to bring back something that never happened?
There were never any agents online in 4. There is nothing to bring back.
I should say right away that I have never used arbitrage and know very little about how it works,
But referring to this topic
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/61559
The question is if it is forbidden, then why do such EAs have a place in Market?
stringChartSymbol(
longchart_id=0// chart ID
);
Returned value: If there is no chart, an empty string is returned.
Ifchart_id < 0, the current chart symbol is returned when _LastError = 0.
Other ::ChartXXX(...), for example ::ChartPeriod( -1 ), generate ERR_CHART_WRONG_IDunder similar conditions