Errors, bugs, questions - page 1363

New comment
 
Alexey Navoykov:

First, give me at least one example of how the introduction of * or & can affect existing codes, then we can have an example to talk about.

I cannot give examples because there are no * and & operations and their priority is not defined.
 
Alexey Navoykov:

Well, if you can't see them, it doesn't mean they don't exist. It's all been discussed.

From what has been discussed, I only understood that you are inconvenienced by a.operator==(b) while it is usually combined with if (or ?:) and is very rarely a part of any complex expression
 

I cannot understand why the EA does not start in the tester; it opens the test window in visualization mode and then closes it. I am pasting a screenshot of the message in the journal. The EA compiles without errors. But it is unloaded immediately for some reason. I am not pasting the code as it is too big. Other earlier versions of this EA are working fine in the tester.

MT5 build 1150

After the line in the log: Quality of analyzed history 100%

:Core1 Disconnected - why?

 
Igor Kuzminets:

I cannot understand why the EA does not start in the tester; it opens the test window in visualization mode and then closes it. I am pasting a screenshot of the message in the journal. The EA compiles without errors. But it is unloaded immediately for some reason. I am not pasting the code because it is too large. Other earlier versions of this EA are working fine in the Strategy Tester.

MT5 build 1150

After the line in the log: Quality of analyzed history 100%

:Core1 Disconnected - why?

What does the tester log say?
 

The tester window opens and immediately closes 0.5 seconds later, so it is not possible to see the tester's log. Testing on EURUSD, other EAs on this period and instrument run fine. I am now trying to comment out the code in large chunks, just by exclusion, but the compiler does not see any errors in the code.

 
Igor Kuzminets:

The tester window opens and immediately closes 0.5 seconds later, so it is not possible to see the tester's log. Testing on EURUSD, other EAs on this period and instrument run fine. I am now trying to comment out the code in large chunks, just by exclusion, but the compiler does not see any errors in the code.

The path to the tester's log is approximately: ..\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\Logs
 
Does MT4 not work to load a character set from *.set in Market Watch?
 

Works if the .set is in the \symbolsets folder, although it can be saved in any folder

Special feature: the original order is not restored if you switch several times

 
Whentrades are copied, they are opened with a minimum volume, not in proportion to the deposit. How can the situation be corrected?
 
uekzq:
Whencopying trades they are opened with minimum volume, not proportional to the deposit. How to correct the situation?
  1. Read the recommendations from the rules, in particular: "... the trading account should be opened on the same trading server as the signal provider...".
  2. Look at the terminal log - and see what copying ratio is set by the system...
1...135613571358135913601361136213631364136513661367136813691370...3193
New comment