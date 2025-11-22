Errors, bugs, questions - page 1363
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First, give me at least one example of how the introduction of * or & can affect existing codes, then we can have an example to talk about.
Well, if you can't see them, it doesn't mean they don't exist. It's all been discussed.
I cannot understand why the EA does not start in the tester; it opens the test window in visualization mode and then closes it. I am pasting a screenshot of the message in the journal. The EA compiles without errors. But it is unloaded immediately for some reason. I am not pasting the code as it is too big. Other earlier versions of this EA are working fine in the tester.
MT5 build 1150
After the line in the log: Quality of analyzed history 100%
:Core1 Disconnected - why?
I cannot understand why the EA does not start in the tester; it opens the test window in visualization mode and then closes it. I am pasting a screenshot of the message in the journal. The EA compiles without errors. But it is unloaded immediately for some reason. I am not pasting the code because it is too large. Other earlier versions of this EA are working fine in the Strategy Tester.
MT5 build 1150
After the line in the log: Quality of analyzed history 100%
:Core1 Disconnected - why?
The tester window opens and immediately closes 0.5 seconds later, so it is not possible to see the tester's log. Testing on EURUSD, other EAs on this period and instrument run fine. I am now trying to comment out the code in large chunks, just by exclusion, but the compiler does not see any errors in the code.
The tester window opens and immediately closes 0.5 seconds later, so it is not possible to see the tester's log. Testing on EURUSD, other EAs on this period and instrument run fine. I am now trying to comment out the code in large chunks, just by exclusion, but the compiler does not see any errors in the code.
Works if the .set is in the \symbolsets folder, although it can be saved in any folder
Special feature: the original order is not restored if you switch several times
Whencopying trades they are opened with minimum volume, not proportional to the deposit. How to correct the situation?