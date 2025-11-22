Errors, bugs, questions - page 1365
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To continue my own topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1383#comment_1860447
I put Optimize=0 in Metaeditor.ini After that I recompiled the Expert Advisor bolt and ran it in tester, it works!
I don't know what's wrong with this optimization for Win 7 x64. Twenty-four hours passed and I already thought something was wrong with the OS. I have an old working EA that needs to be rebuilt for position tracking and automated pyramiding. Now I will continue.
I've looked through everything, but I can't find how to change the copy factor.
Upgraded to build 858
Dear developers, could you at least say a few words about what's done ...
I can tell you right away that the symbols in the market overview just can't be deleted in any way, neither through the business button nor through the context menu delete ....
Please bring in the journal entries.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/3870877/eurusd-h1-ya-hi
Bring back Agents ( online tester ) in MT4
how to live ?))
I updated to build 858
Dear developers have a word or two about what's been done ...
I have to tell you right away that the symbols in the market review just can't be removed in any way, neither through the business button nor through the context menu delete ....
Win 8.1 x64, MT4 build 4.00.854 runs in /portable mode as a normal user and with administrator rights (same result), terminal folder is located on the second logical drive after the system drive, UAC is enabled.
This problem with the English interface, and with the Russian localization in general trouble.
Just updated to build 858.
Dear developers, at least say a few words about what has been done ...
I can tell you right away that the symbols in the market overview just can't be removed in any way, neither through the business button nor through the context menu delete ....
Checked it out for ourselves. The problem is not reproduced.
Is hiding/displaying from character dialog not working either?
From what I've just understood, the only thing you don't like is a.operator==(b), which is usually combined with if (or ?:) and is very rarely a part of any complex expression
so you can't call a.operator( A& ) even explicitly, which is significantThus introduction of * together with placing of the pointer comparison operation into a separate function (perhaps a system function) will resolve all the existing ambiguities If it was optimal, it will become ideal!