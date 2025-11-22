Errors, bugs, questions - page 1345
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The market overview window is not friendly with the context menu, so now to hide all symbols I have to click on "show all symbols", and to show all symbols I have to click on "symbols"
The market overview window is not friendly with the context menu, so now to hide all symbols I have to click on "show all symbols", and to show all symbols I have to click on "symbols"
This bug has already been fixed. Wait for next build.
I would like to make a few comments about the strategy optimiser.
1. If the OnTesterInit function is executed for more than 10 seconds, the programmer displays the following message in the log: "OnTesterInit works too long. Tester cannot be initialized" and optimization is not launched on agents. During the initialization of the optimizer, data are being prepared based on the selected parameters and this may take a long time.
During initialization, a sample of data is generated based on this file (taking into account the range of parameters to be optimized) and then sent directly to agents.Or should I send all this multi-gigabyte file to my agents? To the cloud?
If the user is bored with waiting, he can stop testing at any time by pressing the "Stop" button. That's what it's for, and your "concern" only creates a problem.
2. If the actual optimization did not take place on agents for some reason (e.g. because of the above described reason, or optimized parameters were not set, etc.), deinitialization of Expert Advisor will not start. It remains suspended in some incomprehensible state, as if waiting for results from the agents, although it is known that there will be no results.
3. there is no capability to stop the optimization process at the OnTesterInit step, for example, if there is not enough source data, etc. Neither ExpertRemove(), nor even an execution error, such as division by zero, helps. Optimization is still launched after OnTesterInit. I think, for these purposes we have to provide a variant of OnTesterInit that returns int value like OnInit - then you can return, for example, INIT_FAILED and stop optimization.
Why is MT4 now only available to download quotes from meta-quotes servers? Why did they do this in the first place? How to test the Expert Advisors on your obscure unreliable quotes?
And the message like "there is no new data for EURUSDf symbol"! Of course, where will they come from, if methaquotes do not use the additional symbols in the name of the currency pair!
Question for the developers!
Why is the binding of objects on the chart split into two main groups:
1. Binding by date/price
2. Snap by X/Y coordinates
Do an overload on all objects, so that the output is in two variants for all objects.
Question for the developers!
Why is the binding of objects on the chart split into two main groups:
1. Binding by date/price
2. Snap by X/Y coordinates
Make an overload on all objects, so that the output is in two variants for all objects.
Can't you do it yourself? Help...
ChartTimePriceToXY
Make the tiles the same size so there is no anti-symmetry
Developers, when will you finally make a normal adjustment to the visualisation speed in the tester?
The last step in the cursor and the graph just flies away, and before that it barely moves! Maybe you should make the transitions smoother?
Make the tiles the same size so there is no anti-symmetry
))))))