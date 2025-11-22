Errors, bugs, questions - page 1342
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Everything is sadder than I thought. The site glitches on my browser. the codes do not insert. images from 3 times inserts those that should (from the first time loads the previous images)
Import does not work. i already rebooted the PC. i reinstalled the terminal. PC cleaned.
I had to reboot my PC, reinstall it and clean the PC.
The only thing bad is that you are the developers of this terminal and as they say there is no way out.
Fix all your bugs.
**** well that's how to work ***
It's been 2 days since I could load tick quotes into mt4.
I was able to do it, but after a lot of suffering, the tester stalls after pressing Start.
I have problems with quotes import to the terminal since 2010.
If it is so costly . Make a separate testing platform .
Everything is sadder than I thought. The site glitches on my browser. the codes do not insert. images from 3 times inserts those that should (from the first time loads the previous images)
Import does not work. i already rebooted the PC. i reinstalled the terminal. PC cleaned.
I had to reboot my PC, reinstall it and clean the PC.
The only thing bad is that you are the developers of this terminal and as they say there is no way out.
Fix all your bugs.
1. What browser do you have? Please describe it in more detail .
2. What build of terminal do you have? What OS, bit rate? Similarly need more details, write to servicedesk.
Need a little Help...!!!
Registered as a signal seller.
Successfully created two signals...
In my profile on my site both signals are shown...
But I can't find them in my MetaTrade4 signals section...
They are just not there...
What is the problem?
Need a little Help...!!!
Registered as a signal seller.
Successfully created two signals...
In my profile on my site both signals are shown...
But I can't find them in my MetaTrade4 signals section...
They are just not there...
What is the problem?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Discussion of the article "How to become a signal provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5"
Karputov Vladimir, 2015.02.25 09:16Open your signal - then "Edit" and you will see all the warnings.
There is another interesting bug in the 854 build
I have test folder which is in experts, it contains source code and excerset file with name test.
I have a file with name test (also with source and excerset) in main folder, so when I compile the latter, the first one is installed in terminal for the test.
That is, I want to test the Expert Advisor with name and location Xperts\\Test but the terminal automatically sets Xperts\\Test every time during the compilation so I have to rearrange the EA every time.
This is annoying...
Hello.
Question about MT5 and its Tester.
I have a self-written multicurrency Expert Advisor, which calls a self-written multicurrency indicator that calculates some ratios between two currency pairs. During testing and debugging I found a problem: in the Terminal at some moment line "A" is higher than line "B", while in the Strategy Tester at the same moment of time and with the same indicator settings with visualization turned on, line "A" is lower than line "B". And in general: the appearance of the indicator lines in the Terminal is fundamentally different from that in the Strategy Tester. Question: Is this a glitch of the MT5 Tester or an error in the code?
Hello.
Question about MT5 and its Tester.
I have a self-written multicurrency Expert Advisor which calculates some ratios between two currency pairs. During testing and debugging I found a problem: in the Terminal at some moment line "A" is higher than line "B", while in the Strategy Tester at the same moment in time and with the same indicator settings with visualization turned on, line "A" is lower than line "B". And in general: the appearance of the indicator lines in the Terminal is fundamentally different from that in the Strategy Tester. Question: Is this a glitch of the MT5 Tester or an error in the code?
I have noticed one peculiarity, the Bands indicator shows the same values, if you use this indicator from the standard class library (the CiBands class) with the same parameters and display its buffers data on the chart, then the data of Upper and Lower buffers will not coincide with the data of the same buffers from the indicator itself. In this case, buffer Base coincides with the middle line of the indicator. Most likely, there is an error in the formula for calculating the deviation parameter, or the calculation is performed differently.
More and more interesting messages appear))
2015.08.14 00:04:58.111 HistoryBase 'VTBR-9.15' invalid container (1970.01.01) found (off: 56640, size: 21483, file: 95929)
2015.08.14 00:04:58.111 HistoryCache 'VTBR-9.15' invalid container header [0]